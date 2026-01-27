NoScrubs Laundry Delivery Launches in Los Angeles, Promising to Reclaim 200 Million Hours of Residents' Time Annually

NoScrubs Laundry Delivery Logo

NoScrubs Laundry Delivery, recently expanded to LA, combines localized processing for 3-4 hour laundry delivery turnaround and AI for quality control

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NoScrubs Laundry Delivery (www.noscrubs.com), the leading technology-driven laundry service, today announced its official launch in the City of Los Angeles, California. The expansion is poised to transform household chore management for the city’s nearly 4 million residents, providing a fast, affordable, and premium alternative to the relentless task of doing laundry.

This strategic launch directly addresses the significant time burden of laundry on Angelenos. A recent analysis, based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) American Time Use Survey, estimates that residents of the City of Los Angeles collectively spend approximately 202 million hours each year on laundry-related activities. NoScrubs is committed to giving a substantial portion of this valuable time back to the community.

"Los Angeles is a city of relentless motion, where every minute counts, whether you're commuting, working in the creative industry, or pursuing a healthy lifestyle" said Matt O’Connor, NoScrubs cofounder/CEO. "Our mission is simple: to make laundry a bygone chore. With our same-day service, competitive pricing, and commitment to quality, we are not just washing clothes; we are freeing up millions of hours of collective time for Angelenos to spend on their passions, careers, and families."

Lightning-Fast Service Powered by a Smart Model

NoScrubs differentiates itself in the market with its unique operational model, which leverages technology and local partnerships to ensure speed and affordability. Key features of the service include:

3-4 Hour turnaround: Clothes are picked up, professionally washed, perfectly folded, and delivered back to the customer within a few hours, almost always faster than the customers doing laundry themselves.

Affordable Pricing: The service is designed to be accessible, with pricing models that are competitive with or superior to traditional laundromats.

Seamless App Experience: Customers can schedule, track, and manage their laundry from a simple, intuitive mobile application.

Focus on Quality: Utilizing high-quality detergents and professional folding techniques to ensure a superior result every time.

The company has already established a strong presence in major metropolitan areas, including Austin, Houston, Dallas, and Miami where it has been praised for its reliability and efficiency. The Los Angeles expansion is a key step in NoScrubs’ national growth strategy.

Special Launch Offer for Los Angeles Residents

To celebrate its arrival, NoScrubs is offering a special introductory promotion for all new Los Angeles customers of 50% off new users’ first month of service. Details on the offer and service sign-up are available on the NoScrubs website.

About NoScrubs Laundry Delivery

NoScrubs is an Austin‑based technology company on a mission to make laundry obsolete. Through its mobile‑first wash‑and‑fold platform, the service picks up, cleans, folds, and returns clothes in as little as four hours, now serving customers in Austin, Houston, Dallas and Miami. Founded in 2024, NoScrubs has raised over $4 million in funding from Initialized Capital to fuel rapid geographic expansion and deepen its proprietary logistics technology. By removing one of life’s most time‑consuming chores, NoScrubs empowers people to reclaim their day—because you’re simply too lovely for laundry. Learn more at noscrubs.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.