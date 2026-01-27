Finosec Accelerates Product Innovation in 2025, Supporting a Growing Community of Financial Institutions

Cybersecurity Governance Saas Finosec

Finosec’s 2025 product momentum delivered faster governance, strong adoption, and 99% retention across 180+ financial institutions.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finosec, a cybersecurity governance Saas company, announced a year of rapid product innovation in 2025, delivering more than one hundred enhancements across its platform to help community banks and credit unions respond to increasing regulatory pressure, operational complexity, and emerging risks.

Throughout the year, Finosec prioritized speed to market and customer-driven development, releasing 100+ enhancements focused on reducing manual work, improving usability, and producing regulator-ready outputs. Platform-wide UI and UX improvements delivered faster dashboards, clearer workflows, and more intuitive navigation, enabling institutions to achieve faster time-to-value.

This pace of innovation supported Finosec’s continued growth, ending 2025 with 180+ customers, including 16 new institutions in Q4 alone, while maintaining a 99% customer retention rate.

Key 2025 highlights included the launch of the Finosec Cybersecurity Assessment Tool (CAT), built for community banks, with an expanded inherent risk profile and NIST CSF 2.0 alignment, alongside significant updates across InfoSec Governance, Vendor Governance, Access Management, and AI tool Regi Ranger. These enhancements emphasized connected governance, allowing institutions to reuse risk inputs across assessments and reduce duplication.

“Every release in 2025 was shaped by direct customer feedback,” said CEO Zach Duke. “Our focus was delivering practical improvements quickly. These are tools that reflect how community institutions operate and how regulators evaluate them.”

Finosec also laid the foundation for the future of governance with early AI readiness and governance capabilities, including tracking AI usage by system and vendor and expanding AI-assisted workflows.

About Finosec

Finosec is a leading provider of automated cybersecurity governance solutions for financial institutions. Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Finosec helps banks and credit unions streamline compliance, reduce risk, and enhance audit readiness through its innovative platform, including InfoSec Governance 360, Cybersecurity Assessment Tool, Access Management, and Vendor Governance. By simplifying complex regulatory requirements and automating time-consuming processes, Finosec empowers institutions to focus on proactive cybersecurity and strategic growth. Learn more at www.finosec.com.

