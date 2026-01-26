How Chris Chiong Is Unlocking Financial Power for the Next Generation of Latino Entrepreneurs

Chris Chiong

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the world of business finance, where complexity often creates barriers, Chris Chiong is building bridges — and rewriting the rules for how entrepreneurs grow. As the founder of Ourbiz, Chiong is on a mission to empower small business owners with the capital, structure, and knowledge they need to scale with confidence — and for the Latino community in the U.S., his work is transformational.

After more than 17 years in the credit and funding industry, Chris saw a frustrating pattern: profitable businesses unable to grow due to limited access to strategic capital. The issue wasn’t lack of potential — it was lack of understanding. “Many Latino entrepreneurs come from countries where credit systems have failed them,” Chiong explains. “There’s fear, confusion, and mistrust. Ourbiz was created to flip that script.”

Launched as more than a funding service, Ourbiz is a comprehensive ecosystem that combines business financing, credit structure, and hands-on financial education. The goal? To shift entrepreneurs from survival mode to strategic growth — using capital as a tool, not a trap.

Unlike traditional firms, Chiong built Ourbiz by testing everything on his own businesses first. Every strategy is proven, every tool vetted. “We don’t just teach theory — we’ve lived it,” he says. That real-world experience is what sets Ourbiz apart. Their clients don’t just get access to funding; they gain a deep understanding of how the U.S. financial system works, how to structure credit properly, and how to make informed decisions with long-term impact.

What also makes Chris Chiong’s approach different is his focus on mindset. “Changing how people think about credit is the hardest part,” he says. “But it’s also the most important.” Through constant education, transparent consulting, and results-driven support, he’s helping reshape the financial literacy of an entire generation of Latino business owners.

Heading into 2026, Ourbiz is expanding rapidly. New advanced programs, exclusive masterclasses, and more intensive mentorship tracks are being launched to support entrepreneurs at every level. Chiong’s vision is clear: to scale impact without sacrificing depth, and to position Ourbiz as the go-to source for funding and credit strategy in the U.S. small business ecosystem.

The impact is already undeniable. Clients who were once stuck in cashflow stress are now securing zero-interest financing, hiring teams, launching new verticals, and building stronger, more sustainable businesses. “What motivates me is seeing the real transformation,” Chiong shares. “Helping someone go from overwhelmed to empowered — that’s the mission.”

Beyond numbers, Chris Chiong is shifting narratives. He wants Latino entrepreneurs to stop seeing credit as a risk and start seeing it as a resource — when used strategically. “We’re not just helping people access capital,” he says. “We’re helping them build confidence, strategy, and real business foundations.”

For these reasons and more, Chris Chiong is recognized as a Top Entrepreneur to Follow in 2026. He’s not just navigating the financial system — he’s teaching others how to master it.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.