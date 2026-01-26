Project Spotlight: ADOT adds SR 260 shoulders east of Payson

PHOENIX – A 22-mile stretch of State Route 260 east of Payson has new shoulders and other safety enhancements thanks to an Arizona Department of Transportation project.

ADOT, in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration, has completed the State Route 260: Rim Road to Gibson Road improvement between Forest Lakes and Heber-Overgaard leading up the Mogollon Rim. Crews constructed a 5-foot shoulder on each side of the highway between mile markers 282 and 304.

The $24.9 million project also upgraded guardrails, made spot pavement repairs, improved drainage and restriped the roadway.

This project and others like it are part of ADOT’s commitment to safely connecting Arizonans and empowering the economy in Greater Arizona.

For more information, please visit the State Route 260: Rim Road to Gibson Road project page at azdot.gov/projects > Northcentral District.