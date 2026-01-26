Woody Auction will hold an American & Brilliant Period Cut Glass auction, March 7th, online and live in Douglass, Kansas

Circa-1890 American Brilliant Cut Glass turquoise cut to clear bowl in the Valencia pattern, designed by Walter Egginton for Hawkes, in a very rare color. Estimate: $5,000-$7,500 Two-piece American Period Cut Glass pedestal rose globe in the Kensington pattern by Hawkes, 10 ¾ inches tall, impressive in size, weighing 11 pounds. Estimate: $4,000-$7,000 American Period Cut Glass green cut to clear cordial bell-shape decanter in an unidentified pattern by Dorflinger, 9 inches tall. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000. This circa-1908 two-part BPCG red cut to clear punch bowl in pattern #3166/17 by Val St. Lambert, 14 inches in diameter, should breeze to $3,000-$5,000 American Period Cut Glass three-part floor vase in the Empress pattern by Quaker City, 36 ½ inches tall and weighing 21 pounds. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woody Auction will step into 2026 with an American & Brilliant Period Cut Glass auction that celebrates exceptional quality and vibrant color. Nearly 350 lots will be sold without reserves on Saturday, March 7th, in the Woody auction hall located at 130 East 3rd Street in Douglass, starting at 9:30am Central Time. Collectors of fine cut glass need to mark their calendars.“A strong representation of Dorflinger glass is featured, alongside numerous rare patterns and distinctive forms that will appeal to both seasoned collectors and new enthusiasts alike,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “This is an auction that truly reflects the beauty, history, and artistry of fine American and Brilliant Period cut glass.”The sale will be highlighted by an American Brilliant Cut Glass (ABCG) green to clear bowl by Giometti Brothers , a rare and important piece that has remained in the Giometti family for more than a century and is now being offered publicly for the first time. The fully cut bowl, having a magnificent Harvard type design with deep miters and a hobstar base, has a pre-sale estimate of $2,500-$5,000.But the Giometti bowl isn’t the expected top lot. Four others have the potential to reach $10,000 or more. One is an ABCG round tray in the Bubble Flower pattern by W. C. Anderson . The 17 ¼ inch diameter tray is a magnificent, must-see example, one that should sell for $6,000-$12,000.Another is an ABCG green cut to clear vase by Dorflinger , 12 inches tall, featuring hobstar, vesica, nailhead diamond, fan and engraved floral highlights, on a ray cut base. It, too, is a wonderful example, and is estimated to bring $7,500-$10,000.The third is an ABCG turquoise cut to clear tankard with a sterling collar and alternating panels of hobstar and prism, 11 inches tall. The elaborate embossed acorn sterling silver spout is marked Bigelow Kennard & Company. The color is unique and outstanding and the tankard, on a ray cut base, carries an estimate of $7,500-$10,000.The fourth is a Brilliant Period Cut Glass (BPCG) rainbow cut to clear bowl in a pattern that resembles Montrose as designed by Dorflinger. The 8 ¾ inch diameter bowl weighs four pounds and is expected to change hands for $5,000-$10,000.A circa-1890 ABCG turquoise cut to clear bowl in the Valencia pattern, designed by Walter Egginton for Hawkes, 9 inches in diameter and in an exceedingly rare color, one of the finest examples around, should knock down for $5,000-$7,500.A two-piece ABCG pedestal rose globe in the Kensington pattern by Hawkes, 10 ¾ inches tall, impressive in size and weighing 11 pounds, has an estimate of $4,000-$7,000. The piece features exceptional cutting, a huge pattern cut knob stem, a scalloped pattern cut foot and original metal fitting marked Gorham.An ABCG three-part floor vase in the Empress pattern by Quaker City, 36 ½ inches tall and weighing 21 pounds, is expected to find a new home for $4,000-$6,000. The vase has been generationally passed down for numerous decades, and has never been disassembled, resulting in the ball and base to lock tightly.An ABCG green cut to clear cordial bell-shape decanter in an unidentified pattern by Dorflinger, nearly identical to the decanter featured in the Dorflinger book by Feller (page 155), 9 inches tall, is estimated at $4,000-$6,000. The piece features hobstar, cross-cutting, and prism and punty motif.A circa-1908 two-part BPCG red cut to clear punch bowl in pattern #3166/17 by Val St. Lambert, 14 inches in diameter, should breeze to $3,000-$5,000; while an ABCG vase in the Rich Cut pattern by Dorflinger, shape #129, 14 inches tall, having a hobstar base and magnificent blank, carries an estimate of $3,000-$5,000.In addition to live bidding in the Woody Auction hall, online bidding will be available through LiveAuctioneers.com. Bidders should register 48 hours in advance for online bidding. Click here for easy access to the auction and other Woody Auction auctions: www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc . Phone and absentee bids will also be available.A preview will be held on Friday, March 6th, from 1-5pm; and Saturday, March 7th, from 8am-9:30am, in the Woody auction hall. All times quoted are Central. There are no reserves and no buyer’s premium for those in attendance (when paying with cash or check). A sales tax of 8.5 percent will be collected from buyers present on auction day, March 7th.Absentee bids will require a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. The deadline is 12 o’clock noon on Thursday, March 5th. Absentee bids will be charged a buyer’s premium (BP) of 15 percent of the selling price + shipping (or 10 percent if paying by cash or check).Telephone bidding is available for lots with a low estimate of $1,000 or greater (low estimates can be found on LiveAuctioneers.com). Email your phone bid list to info@woodyauction.com by noon on Wednesday, March 4th. Include your name, address, primary phone number and backup phone number. You’ll be notified to confirm receipt of your bid list.As for area lodging, Woody Auction suggests the Comfort Inn in Augusta, Kan.: 316-260-3006 (mention Woody Auction for a single queen or king room rate of $99 plus tax when booking directly); Holiday Inn Express, Andover, Kan.: 316-733-8833; and the Hampton Inn, Derby, Kan.: 316-425-7900. All are located within a 15-20-minute drive of the Woody auction hall.Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or collection, you may call (316) 747-2694; or, send an email to info@woodyauction.com.To learn more about Woody Auction and the Antique Auction slated for Saturday March 7th, online and live at the Douglass, Kansas auction gallery starting at 9:30am Central Time, please visit www.woodyauction.com . 