Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System and Gulf Coast Blood Host Valentine’s Day Blood Drive

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Heart Health Awareness Month, Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System has partnered with Gulf Coast Blood to host a Valentine’s Day Blood Drive, encouraging the community to share their love in a meaningful, life-saving way.The blood drive is Saturday, February 14, 10:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m., at River Oaks Hospital & Clinics in Houston.Held on a day dedicated to love and connection, the initiative highlights blood donation as one of the most powerful ways to give back. As part of Heart Health Awareness Month, the event emphasizes the importance of community participation in supporting patients who rely on lifesaving blood donations every day.Where: River Oaks Hospital & Clinics4200 Twelve Oaks PlHouston, TX 77027Date: Saturday, February 14thTime: 10:00 AM- 2:30 PMAll successful donors will receive a quarter-zip pullover and complimentary A1C testing. Cookies and juice from Hearsay Gastro Lounge will be available before and after the donation. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.Take action today: schedule and secure your appointment in advance using the official Gulf Coast Blood link:Your donation can make a lifesaving difference.Gulf Coast Blood will be on-site to oversee collections and ensure a safe, efficient donation experience. Additional donor eligibility information is available at giveblood.org Building on this Valentine’s Day initiative, Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System and Gulf Coast Blood will host a second and larger blood drive on June 14, 2026, in observance of World Blood Donor Day. This flagship community blood drive will feature Dr. Lucky Chopra's participation, underscoring the organization’s continued leadership and commitment to community health and lifesaving outreach. Full details will be announced closer to the event.“Donating blood is a direct way to save lives,” said Dr. Lucky Chopra, Founder and Chairman of Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System. “These drives reflect our commitment to community health, not just in February, but year-round—especially as we look ahead to World Blood Donor Day in June.”Join us as we unite to change lives—every donor counts and every drop matters. Roll up your sleeves, share the love, and commit to donating blood; your action could save a life and create a lasting legacy of care in our community.

