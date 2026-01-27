Lightning Production Services Introduces PowerFlo™ Rod Guides, Expanding Its Engineered Rod Lift Portfolio

New rod guide technology extends LPS’s system-level approach to wear reduction and run-life optimization.

New rod guide technology extends LPS’s system-level approach to wear reduction and run-life optimization.

With PowerFlo™, we took a different approach by engineering a rod guide that addresses wear, fatigue, and flow dynamics together, while fitting naturally into the Hi-Rise System™.” — LJ Guillotte, President and CEO

HUMBLE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightning Production Services (LPS), a leading manufacturer and provider of engineered artificial lift solutions, today announced the launch of PowerFlo™ rod guides, a new addition to its growing rod lift portfolio.Developed through a strategic partnership with Oilfield Piping Systems (OPS), PowerFlo™ rod guides are designed to address common rod and tubing wear challenges that limit run life in demanding rod lift applications.Manufactured using the same proprietary Polyolefin Ketone (POK) blend used in LightningFlo™ liners, PowerFlo™ rod guides feature CFD-optimized vane geometry to minimize turbulence and friction losses, a patented two-piece molded design that balances rod body adhesion with flexibility, and the largest erodible wear volume in its class. An extended guide length further enhances rod string stability in high-load and buckling-prone wells.Unlike conventional rod guides that are often treated as commodity components, PowerFlo™ was engineered as part of LPS’s Hi-Rise System™—leveraging our deep understanding of deviated well behavior and application engineering to ensure the right fit for each well. This integrated approach supports improved production and reliability across a wide range of well profiles.“Rod guides are often overlooked as a root cause of premature failures,” said LJ Guillotte, President and CEO of Lightning Production Services. “With PowerFlo™, we took a different approach by engineering a rod guide that addresses wear, fatigue, and flow dynamics together, while fitting naturally into the Hi-Rise System™. This is about improving reliability through better design.”PowerFlo™ rod guides are available now. For more information, visit www.lpsus.com or contact info@lpsus.com.About Lightning Production ServicesLPS is a leading full-service manufacturing company focused on increasing efficiency and run times in deep deviated rod-pumped wells. Our proven Hi-Rise System™ includes continuous rod, rod guides, lined tubing, engineering services, well servicing, and proprietary EMI services. Specializing in holes in tubing and rod parts due to deviation, high-rate ESP conversions, and improved recovery, our rigorous manufacturing standards ensure unsurpassed product quality and cost savings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.