MobileRVService.com Releases Nationwide Parts Feature, Further Enhancing the RV Service Industry

Co-Founder and CEO, Nick Wright and Co-Founder and CTO Keith Chilek discuss company growth. Fostering a community and reducing repair event cycle time (RECT)

We have many more features coming, and are excited for the future of MRVS” — Keith Chilek

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MobileRVService.com , operated by MRVS, Inc., today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Nationwide Parts Distribution Feature . This major update builds on the platform's extensive network of over 3,200 RV service providers across the United States and Canada, making it easier than ever for RV owners and technicians to source, order, and receive essential parts for repairs and maintenance—anywhere, anytime.The new feature integrates seamless parts sourcing directly into the service request workflow. RV owners can now request repairs with automatic parts recommendations, while certified and experienced technicians gain access to a nationwide network for quick fulfillment of manufacturer-approved components, reducing downtime and eliminating common supply chain frustrations in the RV industry. Whether on a cross-country road trip or at a campground, users benefit from faster resolutions and more reliable service. All parts have an intuitive tiered pricing structure, which moves with the market - ensuring satisfaction to the entire marketplace."This launch is a game-changer for the RV community," said Nick Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of MobileRVService.com. "We've always focused on connecting people with trusted, high-quality mobile and shop service . Now, we're addressing one of the biggest pain points: parts availability. By expanding into nationwide distribution, we're not just facilitating connections—we're building an end-to-end ecosystem that keeps RVers on the road longer and technicians more efficient. Our growth has been driven by listening to our users, and this feature is a direct response to their needs."Keith Chilek, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, added: "Developing the Nationwide Parts Distribution Feature required close collaboration between our engineering team, service providers, and parts suppliers to create a scalable, reliable system that integrates smoothly into our existing platform. We prioritized real-world usability—ensuring fast lookups, accurate compatibility checks, and secure ordering—while maintaining the high standards our community expects. This wasn't just about adding functionality; it was about engineering a seamless experience that solves longstanding industry challenges and empowers our providers to deliver even better service."Since its inception, MobileRVService.com has grown by providing access to reliable RV repair, maintenance, and inspection services at no cost to customers for basic searches. Recent milestones, including strategic acquisitions and platform enhancements, have solidified its position as the leading marketplace in RV service. The company continues to prioritize vetting providers for quality and safety while fostering a supportive community for both RV enthusiasts and professional technicians.The Feature is now live on MobileRVService.com. RV owners can search for providers and initiate service requests—including parts—by location, ratings, availability, and specific services. Technicians interested in joining the network or accessing the new parts tools can sign up via the provider portal. MobileRVService.com accepts technicians from the RV Technical Institute (RVTI) the National RV Training Academy (NRVTA) the National RV Inspectors Association (NRVIA) and based on application for other experienced personnel. All joining providers are vetted and able to showcase their skills and experience, as well as insurance and licensing credentials.For more information, visit www.mobilervservice.com About MRVS, Inc. dba MobileRVService.comMRVS, Inc. is dedicated to transforming the RV service experience through innovative technology. MobileRVService.com is the premier platform connecting RV owners with qualified mobile service providers nationwide, offering free searches, VIP support options, and now enhanced parts distribution to deliver faster, more reliable repairs.

