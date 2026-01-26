Two Home Health Providers Agree to Pay $702,541 to Resolve Self-Referral Allegations

Medical Services of America, Inc. and Traditional Home Care, Inc., doing business as Community Home Health Services, have agreed to pay $702,541.20 to resolve allegations that they violated the Physician Self-Referral Law, commonly known as the Stark Law, by making bonus payments to an employee based on the number of patient referrals made by the employee’s spouse, a physician.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.