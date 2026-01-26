Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,568 in the last 365 days.

Two Home Health Providers Agree to Pay $702,541 to Resolve Self-Referral Allegations

Medical Services of America, Inc. and Traditional Home Care, Inc., doing business as Community Home Health Services, have agreed to pay $702,541.20 to resolve allegations that they violated the Physician Self-Referral Law, commonly known as the Stark Law, by making bonus payments to an employee based on the number of patient referrals made by the employee’s spouse, a physician. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Two Home Health Providers Agree to Pay $702,541 to Resolve Self-Referral Allegations

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.