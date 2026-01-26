Former Rapid City Gymnastics Coach Pleads Guilty to Receiving Child Pornography

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that Hayden Sengua, age 25, of Rapid City, South Dakota, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on January 21, 2026, and pleaded guilty to receiving child sexual abuse material.

