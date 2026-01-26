Vermillion Man Convicted of Child Pornography Charges Following Federal Jury Trial

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a jury has convicted Nicholas Keitges, age 33, of Vermillion, South Dakota, of Attempted Production of Child Pornography, two counts of Receipt and Transportation of Child Pornography, and Possession of Child Pornography, following a three-day jury trial in federal district court in Sioux Falls. The verdict was returned on January 22, 2026.

