As AutoTrader Raises Prices Again, Car Owl Opens Marketplace to All and Cuts Trade Listing Costs

Editorial photograph of a UK independent car dealership forecourt.

Car Owl opens its marketplace to all sellers and introduces a 15% trade discount as frustration grows over rising vehicle advertising costs.

Dealers are paying more every year just to stand still. The market needs fairer pricing and real choice.” — George Castle, CEO and Founder, Car Owl

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UK car dealers and private sellers are facing renewed pressure after AutoTrader confirmed further price increases across its advertising products, with trade users continuing to pay higher fees despite being the platform’s most frequent and commercially valuable customers.Against this backdrop, Car Owl has announced that it has fully opened its automotive marketplace to all users, while introducing a 15 percent discount on all listing fees for trade sellers.The move positions Car Owl as a direct alternative at a time of growing dissatisfaction across the UK motor trade.Car Owl’s platform now supports all transaction types within a single marketplace, including consumer to consumer, consumer to business, business to consumer, and business to business sales. The company says the change is designed to remove long-standing barriers between private sellers and the trade, while offering a simpler and more transparent experience for buyers and advertisers alike.The Car Owl homepage is available at https://carowl.co.uk , with its open vehicle marketplace accessible at https://carowl.co.uk/vehicles/browse Unlike many established platforms, Car Owl does not charge buyers any fees. Sellers pay only for advertising space, with clear pricing and optional listing upgrades designed to improve visibility and reach. Trade and private sellers can choose between standard listings or enhanced Pro and Deluxe options, without compulsory bundles or long-term contracts.For trade users, all listing fees are currently reduced by 15 percent.Industry reaction to recent AutoTrader price rises has highlighted growing frustration among independent dealers, many of whom report increasing advertising costs at a time when margins remain under pressure.A spokesperson for Car Owl said trade sellers generate the majority of listings and engagement in the UK car market, yet continue to face the highest advertising fees. The company believes advertising platforms should support the businesses that rely on them, rather than penalise them for scale or frequency of use.In addition to its marketplace, Car Owl also provides integrated buyer tools aimed at improving transparency and confidence. These include a vehicle history check service available at https://carowl.co.uk/vehicle-history-check and a VIN vehicle check tool at https://carowl.co.uk/vin-vehicle-check Car Owl says these services are designed to keep buyers informed within a single platform, without the need to rely on external providers.The UK automotive advertising market has long been dominated by a small number of platforms, leaving sellers with limited choice. Car Owl believes that rising prices, combined with increasing demand for transparent and flexible digital marketplaces, have created the conditions for meaningful competition.By opening its platform to all sellers and reducing costs for the trade, the company aims to establish itself as a viable long-term alternative for both private and professional users.

