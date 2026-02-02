HMP Global’s 2026 LL&M Congress Marks 26th Year of Clinically Actionable Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Myeloma Education

LL&M Congress 2026 features in-person malignant hematology education delivered in a new location in the heart of New York City, creating opportunities for engagement, collaboration, and real-world learning.

Annual meeting moves to the New York Marriott Marquis on October 13-16, marking a new chapter and providing a refreshed setting for in-person oncology learning.

Clinicians are managing more options and more complexity than ever before. LL&M Congress helps translate new evidence into decisions that matter for patients.” — Morton Coleman, MD

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As malignant hematology grows more complex and treatment decisions become more nuanced, oncology professionals need education that directly supports real-world care. LL&M Congress 2026 will meet that need with in-person malignant hematology education delivered in a new location in the heart of New York City, creating opportunities for engagement, collaboration, and real-world learning.

Taking place October 13 -16 at the New York Marriott Marquis, LL&M Congress 2026 builds on the momentum of the 25th anniversary meeting with a new venue designed to enhance accessibility and the overall learning experience. The new venue places attendees near major academic centers and cultural landmarks, reinforcing the Congress’s role as a destination event for the malignant hematology community.

This announcement follows the successful LL&M Winter Symposium, held January 30 -February 1 in Florida, and reflects continued investment in year-round, in-person education across the LL&M Congress portfolio.

What Is LL&M Congress?

LL&M Congress is a premier in-person oncology conference dedicated to leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma education. The program provides evidence-based, clinically actionable learning that supports real-world decision-making across the malignant hematology care continuum. The meeting is designed for hematologists, oncologists, advanced practice providers in oncology, pharmacists, and other oncology healthcare professionals involved in the care of patients with hematologic malignancies.

Why In-Person Education Is Critical in 2026

Rapid advances in malignant hematology have expanded treatment options while increasing the complexity of care decisions. LL&M Congress 2026 addresses this challenge by offering focused education that helps clinicians interpret emerging data and apply it with confidence in daily practice.

Key benefits for attendees include:

• Evidence-based education in leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma with direct clinical relevance

• Expert-led sessions focused on applying new data and guideline updates in oncology practice

• In-person learning that supports deeper discussion and peer engagement

• An enhanced attendee experience at a centrally located New York City venue

Expert Leadership Guiding the Program

LL&M Congress 2026 is led by nationally recognized experts in malignant hematology, from New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, New York University Langone Health and NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

Chairs include:

• Morton Coleman, MD

• Gail Roboz, MD

• John Leonard, MD

• Ruben Neisvizky, MD

• Richard Furman, MD

“Clinicians are managing more options and more complexity than ever before,” Coleman said. “LL&M Congress helps translate new evidence into decisions that matter for patients.”

Part of a Year-Round LL&M Congress Education Portfolio

LL&M Congress 2026 is part of a broader family of LL&M educational meetings designed to support ongoing learning throughout the year. In addition to the annual Congress and the Winter Symposium, the portfolio includes two LL&M Great Debates meetings in 2026, taking place June 27 to 28 in New York City and July 25 to 26 in Dallas. Together, these events create multiple forums for oncology professionals to engage with expert faculty and evolving clinical content across diverse formats and locations.

Participants at LL&M Congress 2026 can earn more than 25 CME credits, reinforcing the Congress’s role as a trusted forum for clinicians committed to advancing patient care in malignant hematology.

Event Details

• Event: LL&M Congress 2026

• Dates: October 13–16

• Location: New York Marriott Marquis, New York City

• Website

• Registration



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.