New Solutions Network Announces The Love Boat Valentine’s Wellness Yacht Experience

The Love Boat: Valentine’s Wellness Boat Ride, presented by New Solutions Network, taking place Friday, February 13, 2026, at Pier 36 in New York City. DJ Hot Rod, owner of the event vessel and host partner for The Love Boat: Valentine’s Wellness Boat Ride presented by New Solutions Network. New Solutions Network “We Are Gods: Awakening the Creator Within” by Frank Saia

Luxury yacht event with DJ Hot Rod blends music, wellness, and intention during a Statue of Liberty cruise on February 13 in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Solutions Network (NSN) today announced a partnership with New York City DJ and cultural curator DJ Hot Rod for The Love Boat: Valentine’s Wellness Boat Ride , an exclusive late-night luxury yacht experience taking place Friday, February 13, 2025, at 9:00 PM, departing from Pier 36 and cruising to the Statue of Liberty and back.Presented by New Solutions Network, The Love Boat is a high-end floating wellness lounge event that blends romance, music, mental-health-forward wellness, and elevated social culture against the iconic New York City skyline. The evening will feature curated music and live DJ sets by DJ Hot Rod, immersive wellness activations throughout the vessel, and intentional experiences centered on connection, balance, and celebration.For DJ Hot Rod, the event reflects a long-standing personal mission that extends far beyond nightlife. Raised around community service and music, Hot Rod has spent decades using sound as a tool for emotional regulation, inclusion, and human connection. In his work, ranging from inclusive community events to wellness-focused experiences, he describes himself not simply as a DJ, but as a musical therapist, using music to help people feel grounded, connected, and seen.“Music has always been about more than entertainment for me,” said DJ Hot Rod. “It’s about creating environments where people can release stress, connect with each other, and leave feeling better than when they arrived.”Guests aboard the yacht will experience a curated flow across multiple decks, combining nightlife energy with wellness-driven moments. Select areas of the vessel will host activations, including:* Guided breathwork and mindfulness moments* Luxury aromatherapy and sensory stations* Relationship and self-love wellness experiences* Holistic lifestyle vendors* Vybe Lounge featuring mindvybe vagus nerve stimulation* Mental health and performance wellness touchpoints* On-site media interviews and content creation by New Solutions Networkmindvybe by Innerstill is a wearable wellness experience that helps the body gently reset and unwind. Using subtle stimulation around the ear, it supports the body’s natural ability to relax, restore balance, and recover from stress. Many people report feeling calmer, sleeping better, and experiencing a clearer, quieter mind, creating space for deeper presence, connection, and ease throughout the evening.Additional activations currently in development will be announced ahead of the event, including book signings by Frank Saia, CEO of New Solutions Network and author of “We Are Gods: Awakening the Creator Within”. Final programming details will be released as activations are confirmed.The evening will receive full media coverage and digital amplification across The Ryan Show platforms and New Solutions Network media channels.In collaboration with Zoe Private Club, the event will incorporate a refined social atmosphere and curated guest experience aligned with Zoe’s standards of discretion, quality, and exclusivity—positioning the night as both a celebration and a sophisticated cultural moment.The Love Boat: Valentine’s Wellness Boat Ride is designed for tastemakers, creatives, wellness leaders, entrepreneurs, and couples seeking something more meaningful than a traditional Valentine’s night out—a setting where luxury meets intention.Dress Code: Upscale evening attire encouraged (suits, cocktail dresses, and statement looks).Tickets and Information:About DJ HotrodDJ HOTROD (Sherod Harris) is a Queens-born DJ and on-air personality who has been a driving force in the music world since 2002. Starting from local club gigs and rapidly rising through the ranks, he became the official Opening and Closing DJ for Hot 97’s live broadcasts—rocking major stages including Lagos Times Square and South Beach Astoria.His international impact is just as strong. DJ Hotrod has delivered electrifying performances across Costa Rica at legendary venues such as The Living Room, Black Marlin, Orange Pub, and XTC. His passport stamps include Aruba, Saint Martin, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Bermuda, and several other global hotspots, each one left buzzing after his sets.Across the U.S., he has brought his signature sound to Miami, Atlanta, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and marquee events like Miami Carnival—solidifying his reputation as a versatile and in-demand talent.More than a DJ, DJ Hotrod is a tastemaker and cultural connector. In 2018, he launched the Hottest in the Streets showcase series, creating a platform for independent artists to shine. His influence has earned the respect of industry legends, including Funk Flex, while sharing stages with major stars such as French Montana, DaBaby, Jeezy, Davido, Shenseea, Teejay, and many more.With an unmatched ear for what moves the crowd and a global footprint that continues to expand, DJ Hotrod remains a true force—connecting audiences worldwide, one beat at a time.About New Solutions Network (NSN)The New Solutions Network (NSN) is a multidisciplinary ecosystem built at the collision point of behavioral science, storytelling, and soul.Founded by life science brand launcher Natanya Wachtel—National Science Foundation industry mentor, angel investor, and behavioral science alchemist—NSN reimagines how we heal, learn, and build systems that serve humanity. New Solutions Network (NSN) is a multi-division ecosystem where behavioral science, storytelling, and business design become infrastructure for human and enterprise transformation. NSN operates as a company made of companies, with coordinated divisions that turn insight into systems, content into commerce, and lived experience into measurable outcomes.Structured like Alphabet Inc. for consciousness and culture and growth, NSN operates through four living divisions: Wellness, Enterprise, Media, and Advocacy in Action—each designed to transform pain into power and data into collective healing.Our WhyBecause the world doesn’t need more content—it needs connection.Because resilience is not a buzzword—it’s a biological imperative.And because science without soul is just data, and soul without structure is just noise.The New Solutions Network exists to merge the two—building a future where healing scales, stories liberate, and every human being has the tools to remember who they are and what they’re capable of becoming.

