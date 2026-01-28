Cyber Trust Alliance Partners with HANYS Marketplace to Strengthen Cyber Risk Readiness Across New York Hospitals

Healthcare organizations are facing unprecedented cyber risk, and many lack the visibility needed to understand where their greatest exposures exist.” — Randy Steinle, Cyber Trust Alliance, CEO and Co-Founder

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber Trust Alliance, a leader in cybersecurity risk assessment and compliance readiness has partnered with HANYS Marketplaceto help New York hospitals better assess, manage and reduce cyber risk in an increasingly complex threat landscape.Through this partnership, HANYS member organizations will gain access to Cyber Trust Alliance’s comprehensive risk assessment capabilities, helping healthcare leaders identify vulnerabilities, prioritize remediation efforts and strengthen alignment with regulatory and industry frameworks. The initiative supports hospitals as they work to protect patient data, ensure operational resilience and maintain continuity of care in the face of rising cyber threats.“Healthcare organizations are facing unprecedented cyber risk, and many lack the visibility needed to understand where their greatest exposures exist,” said Randy Steinle, CEO and co-founder, Cyber Trust Alliance. “Partnering with HANYS allows us to extend our proven risk assessment approach to hospitals across New York, giving them actionable insights to make smarter, faster decisions about cybersecurity.”Cyber Trust Alliance specializes in delivering data-driven cyber risk assessments that translate technical findings into clear business and clinical impact. By focusing on risk, not just controls, the organization helps healthcare leaders move from reactive security measures to proactive, prioritized risk management.“Hospitals across New York are navigating an evolving cyber threat environment while balancing patient safety, operational demands and regulatory requirements,” said Al Campanella, executive vice president, HANYS Marketplace. “This partnership with Cyber Trust Alliance provides our members with valuable tools and expertise to better understand their cyber risk posture and take informed steps to strengthen resilience.”The partnership underscores a shared commitment to improving cybersecurity maturity across the healthcare sector and supporting hospitals as they safeguard sensitive data, critical systems and patient trust.About HANYS MarketplaceHANYS Marketplace, a for-profit subsidiary of the Healthcare Association of New York State, connects healthcare organizations across the care continuum with trusted best-in-class products and services to help achieve efficiencies, cost savings and care delivery transformation. Uniquely tuned in to the issues that keep healthcare leaders up at night, HANYS Marketplace is constantly evolving to offer best-in-class solutions that meet the most pressing needs of healthcare providers today.About Cyber Trust AllianceCyber Trust Alliance is a leading cybersecurity risk assessment organization focused on helping hospitals and healthcare organizations understand, prioritize and reduce cyber risk. Through data-driven assessments, Cyber Trust Alliance translates complex security findings into clear, actionable insights aligned to clinical, operational and business impact, enabling healthcare leaders to strengthen resilience, support regulatory readiness and protect patient data in an increasingly complex threat landscape.Media RelationsJanae QuackenbushSenior Director, CommunicationsHANYS518.431.7770jquacken@hanys.org

