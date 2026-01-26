The Connecticut Council for Non-Adversarial Divorce Makes Plans for Divorce with Respect Week® 2026

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Connecticut Council for Non-Adversarial Divorce (CCND) has announced plans to join Divorce with Respect Weekagain this year. Members of the group will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations from March 1 – 8, 2026. These consultations are an opportunity to discover the various divorce options available to them, including how to divorce peacefully through out of court divorce processes like Collaborative Divorce and Mediation.During Divorce with Respect Week, individuals or couples can speak with divorce professionals, including attorneys, mental health professionals and financial specialists about their divorce for free. This is an opportunity to learn more about options for how to divorce and stay out of court. To learn more about Divorce With Respect Weekand book a free consultation with a participating Connecticut Non-Adversarial divorce professional go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com The Connecticut Council for Non-Adversarial Divorce (CCND) is a nonprofit organization, committed to promoting peaceful and respectful divorce processesthroughout Connecticut. Collaborative Divorce prioritizes cooperation and the well-being of all family members, including children, all while encouraging the divorcing parties to work honestly, openly, and in good faith towards a fair settlement.Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot. You can book a free consultation with a participating divorce professional at www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

