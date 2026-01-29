High demand for QSR properties in North Carolina as B+E brokers sale of Bruster’s/Nathan’s restaurant

Bruster's/Nathan's Location in Cornelius, NC

The 1,344 SF property, leased to Bruster’s/Nathan’s on a long-term Absolute NNN lease, was sold to a 1031 Exchanger seeking stable cash flow.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B+E, the first net lease brokerage firm with a proprietary

technology platform, today announced the sale of the Bruster’s/Nathan’s property located

at 17029 Kenton Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031 for $1,050,000.

The B+E deal team consisted of Carson Jeremiah and Camille Renshaw.

“Demand for North Carolina real estate was on full display as this bite-sized QSR attracted numerous competitive offers,” said B+E’s Carson Jeremiah. “The transaction ultimately delivered an excellent outcome for both parties: the 1031 exchange buyer successfully completed the full value of his exchange, while the seller achieved his objective of liquidating the asset at an aggressive cap rate.”

About B+E

B+E is a modern investment brokerage firm, offering the first trading platform for 1031 exchanges and net lease real estate. Combining senior talent with exceptional technology, B+E advises clients, using an intuitive end-to-end trading platform that leverages the largest data set in the NNN industry. B+E’s proprietary process redefines trading through a fluid process that affords greater transparency, speed, and unrivaled transaction efficiencies. Serving a range of clients, including high net worth individuals, family offices, and institutional owners, B+E allows virtually anyone to confidently trade net lease real estate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.