A New Children’s Book Brings Quiet Courage, Kindness, and Calm to Storytime

Dibs the Dragon & the Marshmallow Rescue Book Cover Companion Coloring Book Lickitypop

Author Ellie Moss Introduces Lickitypop, a Whimsical World That Meets Kids Where They Are

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a children’s book market crowded with loud heroes, fast-paced plots, and high-stakes adventures, a new story is offering something refreshingly different: gentleness. Dibs the Dragon and the Marshmallow Rescue , the debut picture book by Phoenix-based children’s author Ellie Moss , invites young readers into Lickitypop—a soft, imaginative world where bravery is quiet, friendship grows slowly, and helping others matters more than being the biggest or boldest.At the center of the story is Dibs, a kind-hearted dragon who loves lending a hand but secretly wishes for a best friend of his own. When he discovers Mooch, a marshmallow mole stuck in the sticky depths of Squishpuff Swamp, Dibs doesn’t charge in with fire or force. Instead, he pauses, thinks creatively, and uses what’s around him to help—modeling a type of problem-solving and courage that feels accessible to young children.Designed for ages 3–8, Dibs the Dragon and the Marshmallow Rescue stands out by focusing on emotional safety and connection, rather than overstimulation. The language is intentionally simple, with short, rhythmic sentences that support early literacy and make the book ideal for read-alouds. The pacing is calm, allowing children time to process emotions, ask questions, and stay engaged without overwhelm.Unlike many books that tell children to “be brave” in big, abstract ways, Dibs shows kids that bravery can look like:1. Helping someone who needs it2. Trying even when you feel unsure3, Being kind without expecting a rewardThese moments resonate deeply with young readers who are navigating friendship, sharing, and belonging for the first time.The Lickitypop world itself is also designed with inclusivity in mind. Set in a fully imaginary landscape—jellybean forests, bubble scooters, and delightfully sticky marshmallow moles—the story avoids stereotypes and allows all children to see themselves in the characters. The illustrations and storytelling incorporate calming visuals, repetition that supports early speech development, and cozy, sensory-aware design elements that appeal to neurodiverse and sensory-sensitive readers.Alongside the picture book, Moss is releasing Lickitypop Dreams, a companion coloring book that extends the experience beyond storytime. Children can color their way through Lickitypop’s playful scenes, while parents and caregivers are invited to join in—turning coloring into a shared moment of calm and creativity rather than a solo activity. In a market where children’s products are often hyper-targeted, Lickitypop Dreams intentionally blurs the age lines, reinforcing the idea that imagination and creativity are for everyone.“I wanted to create a story that feels like a deep breath,” Moss says. “Something that meets kids exactly where they are—curious, sensitive, sometimes unsure—and lets them know that being gentle is more than enough.”While Lickitypop is firmly rooted in childhood wonder, parents and educators are taking notice of its quieter approach. Many see it as a response to a growing need for books that help children regulate emotions, build empathy, and feel safe exploring big feelings—without turning storytime into a lesson or lecture.The Lickitypop series will continue with future adventures featuring Dibs, Mooch, and their sticky, sweet world, each one reinforcing the series’ core belief: kindness is powerful, courage can whisper, and magic has no age limit.Publication Details- Picture Book: Dibs the Dragon and the Marshmallow Rescue (Book 1, Lickitypop Children’s Series)- Coloring Book: Lickitypop Dreams- Release: January 27, 2026- Ages: Picture Book (3–8) | Coloring Book (All Ages)- Themes: Friendship, kindness, emotional growth, belonging, gentle courageWebsite: www.lickitypop.com Social: @lickitypop (Instagram, TikTok)About The Author:Ellie Moss is a children's author and former creative strategist who blends emotional storytelling with imaginative world-building to create comforting, purpose-driven books. The Lickitypop Series continues with more adventures from Dibs, Mooch, and their delightfully sticky world.For more information and to pre-order, visit: www.lickitypop.com

