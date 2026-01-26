SAGICO TO BEGIN RELEASE OF A SERIES OF CLINICAL OUTCOMES-BASED STUDIES

SAGICO Spinal Analytics & Geometrical Implant Company SAGICO Spinal Analytics & Geometrical Implant Company

SAGICO'S CLINICAL OUTCOMES-BASED STUDIES

At SAGICO, we contribute meaningful, data-driven insights that support informed clinical decision-making as it specifically relates to our PEEK and 3D printed ACDF implants, with internal fixation.” — James Gibson

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAGICO , together with its global network of companies and partners, today announced the upcoming release of a series of clinical outcomes-based studies. These studies are designed to evaluate and document real-world patient outcomes associated with the use of SAGICO’s proprietary expandable PEEK implant. Additional studies will also examine SAGICO’s newly developed 3D-printed titanium implant with its novel internal fixation.The studies will be released on a rolling basis over the coming months and will highlight various measures of success in patients who have undergone an anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) procedure. This initiative represents a significant step in SAGICO USA ’s ongoing commitment to evidence-based practice, transparency, and the advancement of clinical knowledge. Each study will focus on measurable patient outcomes, clinical effectiveness, and practical implications for healthcare providers and stakeholders.“Our goal is to contribute meaningful, data-driven insights that support informed clinical decision-making,” said James Gibson, President of SAGICO. “By sharing outcomes-based findings, we aim to demonstrate how these approaches perform in real-world clinical settings.” SAGICO has partnered with multiple Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) to establish the research framework in advance of data collection.The research took several years to collect and collate and include both prospective and retrospective applications. Included in the batch of clinical data to be released includes a consortium of Comparative Effective research with an aim to document the most effective treatment for certain patient populations combined with specific disease state management . The research includes Comparative Meta-Analysis, Comparative Multi-Syntheses and Multiple Treatment Comparison Meta-Analyses of the broad based surgical approach of ACDF procedures.The studies will examine key clinical endpoints, including patient-reported outcomes, functional improvement, disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), safety metrics, radiographic evidence, and fusion rates. All research will be conducted in accordance with established scientific, regulatory, and ethical standards.ABOUT SAGICOSpinal Analytics & Geometrical Implant Co., LLC (SAGICO) was founded with a purpose to bring years of experience to the medical device industry and offer spinal solutions . SAGICO continues to advocate for innovative technologies designed to advance spinal care and improve patient outcomes. For more than ten years, SAGICO implants and spinal restoration devices have been used in thousands of procedures across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Through an extensive global distribution network spanning nearly 60 countries, SAGICO collaborates with academic institutions and medical facilities worldwide to bring forward-thinking advancements to market. The company works in parallel with surgeons to address intractable pain while delivering meaningful benefits to patients. SAGICO’s leadership team has extensive experience obtaining U.S. FDA clearances and securing international regulatory approvals to support the global import and export of medical devices. The company’s mission remains focused on innovation, responsible product development, and achieving the highest levels of patient and physician satisfaction.MORE ABOUT SAGICOAt SAGICO, we promote the efficiency required to bridge the gap between cost containment and optimal clinical outcomes. We recognize that patient care should remain the primary focus of clinicians—not procurement complexity. Healthcare supply chains often involve competing priorities among providers, administrators, and procurement teams. SAGICO’s hospital and facility procurement services are designed to align all stakeholders toward shared goals, enabling organizations to reduce redundancies, eliminate waste, and enhance performance in today’s value-based care environment.By promoting efficiency across the healthcare supply chain, SAGICO helps facilities unlock meaningful cost-reduction opportunities while ensuring all products meet or exceed regulatory requirements.SAGICO and its principals have achieved global success across more than 60 countries. The company operates through a privately held global network with an active pipeline of innovative products and solutions across U.S., European, Middle Eastern, and Pan-Asian markets.DISCLOSURESAGICO is confident in its products; however, surgeons must always rely on their own clinical judgment when determining the appropriate use of any medical device for a specific patient. All SAGICO products must be used in accordance with the package insert, product labeling, and instructions for use. SAGICO does not diagnose medical conditions or provide medical advice. Surgeons must be appropriately trained prior to using any SAGICO product in surgery.The information presented is intended to highlight the depth and future direction of SAGICO’s product portfolio. Product availability may vary by market due to regulatory requirements and medical practices. Please contact SAGICO for additional information prior to any medical procedures.LEARN MORE AT: SAGICO

