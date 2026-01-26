Del Mar Announces Hiring for New Location in the West Palm Beach Nora District

The Mediterranean-Inspired Restaurant is Now Hosting Interviews for all Positions Ahead of its West Palm Beach Opening

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Del Mar , the acclaimed Mediterranean coastal restaurant from the award-winning Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR), is preparing to open its newest location in the West Palm Beach Nora District this spring.Set to mark the restaurant's group expansion into Palm Beach County, Del Mar West Palm Beach is now recruiting hospitality associates to join its team and bring the brand’s signature flavors and genuine hospitality to the county, offering career growth, industry-leading training, and a people-first culture. Beginning Monday, January 26, the hiring office will be open for in-person applications and interviews for all positions, including servers, bartenders, guest services, line cooks and general utility team members.In-Person InterviewsWHO: Del Mar West Palm BeachWHEN: Applications Now OpenM-F: 10:00 am – 6:00 pmWHERE: 314 10th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401CONTACT: 561.858.2525APPLY ONLINE: Online Application “Bringing Del Mar to West Palm Beach and the Nora District is an exciting next step in our expansion throughout South Florida. We are very eager to welcome this next class of talented, hospitality-driven professionals with a passion for service to be part of our growing team,” said David Miller, President and COO of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. “Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is known for investing in our people, and we’re excited to extend that commitment to our new associates as we join the West Palm Beach community.”Del Mar West Palm Beach will span 12,000 square feet and feature a 9,595-square-foot interior and a roughly 2,400-square-foot outdoor terrace with a dedicated courtyard bar. The courtyard will offer nearly 100 seats, with the full restaurant accommodating more than 340 guests overall. Additional highlights of the space include a fully open kitchen, three private and flexible dining rooms, and two bars designed to encourage connection and entertainment.Inspired by the coasts of Greece, Southern Spain, Morocco, France, Italy and Turkey, the seasonal made-from-scratch Del Mar menu highlights fresh seafood, artisanal cheeses, rich olive oils, bright produce and aromatic spice blends. Signature offerings include shareable dips and spreads, flatbreads, chilled shellfish, handcrafted cocktails and wood-fired specialties such as the dramatic Open Fire Roasted Shellfish Tower, designed for family-style dining. A lush, European-inspired design will complement the coastal setting, creating a lively yet elegant atmosphere.The West Palm Beach opening follows the success of the brand’s flagship location in Naples, along with expansions to Columbus, Ohio, and most recently Fort Lauderdale at the waterfront Auberge Beach Residences last November. This next restaurant further strengthens Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ growing presence in and commitment to South Florida’s culinary lineup.For more information, visit delmarmediterranean.com###About Cameron Mitchell RestaurantsFounded by Cameron Mitchell in 1993, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, LLC (CMR) has built a diverse portfolio of varied concepts, ranging from multi-location upscale destinations to single neighborhood favorites. Today, CMR operates 51 restaurants company-wide under 20 different concepts, with 23 locations in Columbus, Ohio, including Budd Dairy Food Hall. In addition, Cameron Mitchell Premier Events, the premier catering and event planning company in central Ohio, oversees three venues in Columbus. The national Ocean Prime brand has 21 locations in 15 states plus the District of Columbia, with an upcoming location opening in Nashville, Tennessee in 2026. The Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern, a sister company of CMR, currently operates 17 locations in three states. CMR and the various concepts have received numerous culinary, leadership, entrepreneur, community service and readers’ choice awards. For more information, visit CameronMitchell.com.In October 2025, Cameron Mitchell was inducted into the Culinary Institute of America’s Hall of Fame, one of the highest honors in the culinary world, recognizing his contributions and leadership in the industry. Additionally, the CIA dedicated the entrance gate to the Alumni Walk of Fame as Mitchell Gate, recognizing Mitchell’s active support for the college.As seen on CNN, Forbes and Smart Business, Mitchell shares his story and the wisdom he has gained through the years in his book ‘Yes is the Answer. What is the Question?’, available at ShopCameronMitchell.com.

