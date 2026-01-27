Arizona Sunrays Amps Up the Excitement for the Annual Classic Rock Invitational at Phoenix Convention Center

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This weekend, the Phoenix Convention Center will transform into the ultimate stage for athleticism and rock-and-roll as Arizona Sunrays hosts the highly anticipated Classic Rock Invitational. Running from Friday, January 30, through Sunday, February 1, 2026, the event promises a high-energy competition environment unlike any other in the gymnastics world.Considered the #1 gymnastics meet by some participants, the Classic Rock Invitational has become a premier destination for gymnasts across the country, blending high-level competition with a fun, vibrant atmosphere. This year’s event features Women’s Junior Olympic competition (Levels 2-10) and all Xcel divisions as well as an adult session. In a significant addition to the 2026 lineup, Arizona Sunrays is proud to introduce HUGS (Help Us Give Smiles) sessions, providing a platform for gymnasts with special needs to showcase their talents.“We are thrilled to bring the Classic Rock Invitational back to downtown Phoenix,” said Sarah Atkins, Marketing & Communications Director at Arizona Sunrays. “Our goal has always been to create a meet that is as fun for the athletes as it is for the spectators. Between the live rock bands, the unique trophies, and the incredible talent on the floor, the energy is always electric.”Highlights of the 2026 Classic Rock Invitational include:Rock & Roll Atmosphere: The event features a live rock band, DJs and Elvis to keep the energy high throughout the weekend.The Ultimate Prizes: Staying true to its theme, the event features unique rock-and-roll-themed All-Around awards and medals, with the coveted Real Electric Guitars awarded to winning teams.Adult Gymnastics Session: Proving that gymnastics is for everyone, the meet includes a dedicated session for adult competitors.Top-Tier Facilities: Competitors will perform on state-of-the-art AAI equipment within the spacious, family-friendly Phoenix Convention Center.Spectators are invited to come out and support these incredible athletes as they "rock" the vault, bars, beam, and floor. The Phoenix Convention Center is located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, within walking distance of local restaurants and attractions.For more information regarding session schedules, admission prices, and event details, please visit the official event website at www.classicrockinvitational.com About Arizona Sunrays:Arizona Sunrays is a premier gymnastics and dance center located in Phoenix, Arizona. Dedicated to providing high-quality instruction in a fun and safety-conscious environment, Arizona Sunrays offers programs for all ages and skill levels, from toddlers to competitive elite athletes.

