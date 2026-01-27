The Hidden Cost of Incontinence: NAFC Campaign Highlights the Financial Burden Facing Millions of Americans

Millions live with incontinence—and pay the price. NAFC’s We Count campaign spotlights the often-overlooked financial burden facing patients.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly 1 in 3 adults lives with bladder or bowel control issues, yet the financial impact remains largely overlookedThe National Association For Continence (NAFC), the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to bladder and bowel health education and advocacy, is turning the spotlight on a rarely discussed aspect of incontinence : the significant financial burden it places on individuals and families.As part of its ongoing We Count awareness campaign, NAFC is focusing its January and February efforts on the out-of-pocket costs associated with living with incontinence, including absorbent products, medications, laundry expenses, protective bedding, and lost wages due to missed work or reduced productivity.“Incontinence is often dismissed as a quality-of-life issue, but for millions of people, it is also a serious financial issue,” said Sarah Jenkins, Executive Director of the National Association For Continence. “For many individuals, managing incontinence means making difficult choices between basic necessities and the products or care they need to live with dignity.”A Financial Burden That Adds Up QuicklyResearch consistently shows that people living with incontinence can spend hundreds to thousands of dollars per year managing their condition, with costs disproportionately affecting older adults, people with disabilities, caregivers, and those living on fixed incomes.Despite the prevalence of incontinence — which affects an estimated 80 million women in the U.S. — many essential products are not consistently covered by insurance, leaving individuals to shoulder the majority of costs themselves.“Incontinence doesn’t exist in a vacuum,” Jenkins added. “It affects employment, mental health, caregiving responsibilities, and long-term financial security. These are conversations we need to be having more openly.”We Count: Making the Invisible VisibleThe We Count campaign was created to elevate patient voices and highlight the real-world impact of bladder and bowel health conditions. Through patient surveys, educational resources, and public awareness efforts, NAFC aims to ensure that policymakers, healthcare providers, employers, and insurers understand the true scope of the issue.During January and February, NAFC will share data, patient stories, and expert insights focused specifically on the economic consequences of incontinence, while also educating the public about treatment options and available support.“Incontinence is treatable, manageable, and deserving of attention,” said Jenkins. “By acknowledging the financial strain so many people experience, we can begin to advocate for better coverage, smarter policies, and improved access to care.”Learn MoreTo learn more about the We Count campaign and access educational resources on bladder and bowel health, visit https://nafc.org/we-count/ About the National Association For ContinenceThe National Association For Continence (NAFC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for the millions of people affected by bladder and bowel health conditions. For more than 40 years, NAFC has provided trusted education, advocacy, and support to patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals nationwide. Learn more at nafc.org

