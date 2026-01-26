Oskar Eklund Selected as Top Global CEO and Gaming Innovator of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Oskar Eklund at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oskar Eklund was recently selected as Top Global CEO and Gaming Innovator of the Year 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With decades of experience in the gaming and digital media industries, Oskar Eklund has proven himself to be a dynamic, results-driven leader and expert in his field. As the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Hello There Games, based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Oskar has built a globally recognized studio celebrated for its creativity, innovation, and groundbreaking collaborations across the worlds of music, film, and gaming. Known for his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to blending creativity with cutting-edge technology, Oskar has established a lasting reputation as one of the industry’s most forward-thinking leaders.Their collaboration with the late superstar AVICII resulted in the chart-topping mobile hit “Gravity,” a hypnotic and globally acclaimed experience that showcased Hello There Games’ creative vision. Building on this success, the studio released Kung Fury: Street Rage in conjunction with the cult-hit indie film Kung Fury, followed by the rhythm-based INVECTOR (featuring AVICII) and Taekwondo Grand Prix. Today, Hello There Games continues to pioneer innovation at the crossroads of music, gaming, and film, with several exciting new projects underway.Hello There Games is making something new in the space gaming and music. They are composing music with superstars and include the music in our new game IPs.Ex "Beat Street". An action phased music rhythm fighting game. With a story around a young painter. The music will be available through our own music store.Available for everybody that subscribes. For content producers, creators, game developers, Players, artists all over the world. Through a small subscription you can use the music for your own creativity. which artists we collaborate with will be announced later this spring. Stay tuned.His current and previous roles include serving as Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Hello There Games since 2009 and Managing Director of Hellothere, also since 2009. Throughout his career, Oskar has also held key positions with well-known companies, including HiQ, Framfab, and Smatri, where he gained extensive experience in leadership, digital innovation, and strategic development.His areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, New Business Development, Digital Strategy, Mobile Devices, Management, and Business Strategy. Known for his entrepreneurial spirit and visionary leadership, Oskar has guided Hello There Games through partnerships with major global brands and entertainment icons, including AVICII, Google, Facebook/Meta, Warner Music Group, Volvo, and many others.Hello There Games, an independent game studio founded by Oskar in 2009 in Gothenburg, Sweden, began as Hello There and quickly gained recognition after releasing a series of successful games for various clients, including global brands and Swedish organizations. A few year, and several awards…later, Hello There expanded into the entertainment industry.Before embarking on his professional career, Oskar studied Marketing, Sales, and Law at IHM Business School and later completed Leadership Development and Higher Education studies at KTH Royal Institute of Technology.Throughout his illustrious career, Oskar Eklund has received numerous awards and accolades, and has been recognized worldwide for his outstanding accomplishments. This year, he will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC in December 2026 for his selection as Top Global CEO and Gaming Innovator of the Year 2026. Oskar is also the proud recipient of the CEO Awards 2023, where he was named “Most Innovative CEO in the European Games Industry” by Business Worldwide Magazine — a testament to his visionary leadership, creativity, and lasting impact on the global gaming community.In addition to his successful career, Oskar is a two-time Swedish Taekwondo Champion and former member of the Swedish National Taekwondo Team. His early entrepreneurial ventures began when he founded a DJ company at age 15, reflecting his lifelong passion for music, performance, and technology.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Oskar Eklund for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at the gala."Looking back, Oskar attributes his success to a strong values-based leadership style, a deep passion for his work, and the guidance of mentors who shaped his journey. Looking to the future, he aims to continue pushing creative boundaries and delivering innovative experiences. His leadership at Hello There Games continues to inspire groundbreaking work that connects people through sound, story, and play.For more information, please visit www.hellotheregames.com Instagram IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top, prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping to build their branding empires.

