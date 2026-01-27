Bridging the Quality Gap: TORSH Announces Readiness Initiative for New York’s $4.5 Billion Universal Childcare Expansion

Ensuring 'universal quality' for New York families as the state adds over 100,000 new childcare seats

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As New York embarks on a historic $4.5 billion investment to achieve universal childcare and launches the “2-Care” program for toddlers, TORSH is announcing a new initiative to help state and local leaders maintain instructional excellence during this rapid expansion. By providing a scalable blueprint for teacher coaching, TORSH aims to ensure that "universal access" for New York families is matched by "universal quality" in every classroom.The expansion of 3K and the 2-Care initiative represents a major win for New York, but it also creates an immediate need for specialized teacher training. Educational advocates and the State Comptroller have noted that adding over 100,000 new seats requires a massive wave of coaching to support new educators—many of whom will be working with toddlers for the first time.“Universal access is only half the battle; universal quality is the goal,” said Courtney Williams, edtech entrepreneur and CEO of TORSH. “We have developed the infrastructure that allows New York to scale high-impact coaching to every classroom, ensuring that every new educator has the expert support they need to help our youngest learners thrive.”New Mexico recently became the first state in the nation to expand access to no-cost child care for all families, and TORSH has been a critical partner in ensuring that this rapid growth is met with high-quality educator support. More than 1,100 educators and early childhood coaches in New Mexico are already using TORSH Talent to strengthen their practice and provide consistent, data-driven feedback across a diverse range of programs, from Head Start to community-based providers. By providing structured video observation and coaching tools, TORSH has helped New Mexico's workforce thrive during its expansion, serving as a powerful model for how New York can achieve its own ambitious goals for 2-Care and 3K programs.To support this rollout, TORSH provides a proven, scalable infrastructure that leverages TORSH Talent to facilitate consistent coaching and professional learning. This platform enables expert coaches to provide time-stamped, non-evaluative feedback to teachers regardless of location, overcoming the logistical challenges of a statewide expansion. The system also actively supports equity for New York’s diverse student population by integrating the SESEBA framework—a research-validated roadmap developed by NIEER at Rutgers University to specifically support emergent bilingual students. By offering a private, non-evaluative "safe space" for professional reflection rather than high-stakes compliance checks, districts can significantly stabilize their workforce and reduce first-year teacher burnout.Unlike standard observation platforms, TORSH provides a specialized methodology purpose-built by a team of former education professionals who understand the unique developmental indicators of New York’s youngest learners. This expertise is augmented by intelligent instructional insights that automatically surface critical classroom moments—such as student engagement patterns and teacher-student wait times—enabling coaches to provide data-backed feedback in a fraction of the usual time. Furthermore, TORSH Talent is the only platform to fully integrate the research-validated SESEBA framework, which provides a proven roadmap specifically for supporting Dual Language Learners and emergent bilinguals. By automating high-impact professional learning workflows and identifying exemplar teaching moments, TORSH offers a scalable and rigorous solution for maintaining instructional quality across New York’s rapidly expanding 2-Care and 3K programs, even when district coaching staff is stretched thin.To assist New York leaders in navigating this transition, TORSH is offering complimentary Quality Readiness Strategy Sessions for district administrators and childcare providers. These sessions will help leaders audit their current coaching capacity and design a scalable plan to meet new state mandates for teacher support.Contact info@torsh.co for more information.

