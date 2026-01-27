Ethermed and Healthliant Ventures Partner to Automate Prior Authorizations and Accelerate Patient Care at Tanner Health

Ethermed: Invisibly Uplifting

New partnership pilots Ethermed’s AI-driven prior authorization automation inside Tanner Health’s Epic environment.

Building on our Epic presence, this partnership allows Ethermed to eliminate prior authorization delays directly within provider workflows.” — Daniel Friedman, Founder and CEO of Ethermed

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethermed , an AI-powered healthcare automation company, today announced a partnership with Healthliant Ventures , the innovation arm of Tanner Health, to pilot the integration of Ethermed’s prior authorization automation platform into Tanner Health’s care delivery systems.Ethermed’s solution is achieving 90% of prior authorization automation, operating seamlessly within existing clinical systems to gather required data, complete authorization forms and submit them without manual input. By streamlining this process, Ethermed minimizes patient care delays and dramatically reduces administrative burdens for clinicians and staff.Since securing its first customer in December 2023, Ethermed has grown rapidly. The platform now processes 13,150 authorizations daily, with 90% full automation, totaling more than 4.8 million authorizations in 2025 alone. With an average processing time of 3.9 seconds, Ethermed aims to achieve zero-latency prior authorizations.“Partnering with Ethermed represents a major step forward in tackling one of the most persistent administrative challenges in healthcare,” said Steve West, managing director, Healthliant Ventures. “By harnessing AI to automate the prior authorization process, we can free up valuable clinician time, reduce administrative friction, and accelerate care delivery for our patients.”“Building upon our established presence in the EHR marketplace, the Tanner collaboration affords Ethermed the opportunity to address one of healthcare's most significant challenges directly within the Epic environment,” stated Daniel Friedman, Founder and CEO of Ethermed. “Our Epic integration now facilitates rapid deployment and offers substantial benefits concerning customer expenses and revenue potential.”About EthermedEthermed delivers an AI-powered platform that automates the prior authorization process from start to finish. Operating invisibly within existing systems, Ethermed retrieves/updates payer policies daily, even those requiring multi-factor authentication, gathers relevant clinical data, completes forms, and submits them automatically. The solution reduces administrative workload, minimizes delays, and supports faster patient access to needed care, all ensuring compliance with CMS-0057-F. Learn more at ethermed.ai.About Healthliant VenturesHealthliant Ventures is the innovation-focused division of Tanner Health, created to partner with startups in validating, co-developing and scaling innovative healthcare technologies. With access to Tanner’s clinical and operational strengths, including five hospitals and one of metro Atlanta’s largest physician groups, Carrollton, Georgia-based Healthliant offers a real-world proving ground that accelerates adoption across health systems. Learn more at healthliant.com.About Tanner HealthTanner Health, headquartered in Carrollton, Georgia, is a five-hospital nonprofit health system serving communities across west Georgia and east Alabama. Alongside Tanner Medical Group — one of the largest multi-specialty physician networks in metro Atlanta — Tanner delivers high-quality, personalized care powered by advanced technologies and treatment options. Learn more at tanner.org.

