Ethermed and Healthliant Ventures Partner to Automate Prior Authorizations and Accelerate Patient Care at Tanner Health
New partnership pilots Ethermed’s AI-driven prior authorization automation inside Tanner Health’s Epic environment.
Ethermed’s solution is achieving 90% of prior authorization automation, operating seamlessly within existing clinical systems to gather required data, complete authorization forms and submit them without manual input. By streamlining this process, Ethermed minimizes patient care delays and dramatically reduces administrative burdens for clinicians and staff.
Since securing its first customer in December 2023, Ethermed has grown rapidly. The platform now processes 13,150 authorizations daily, with 90% full automation, totaling more than 4.8 million authorizations in 2025 alone. With an average processing time of 3.9 seconds, Ethermed aims to achieve zero-latency prior authorizations.
“Partnering with Ethermed represents a major step forward in tackling one of the most persistent administrative challenges in healthcare,” said Steve West, managing director, Healthliant Ventures. “By harnessing AI to automate the prior authorization process, we can free up valuable clinician time, reduce administrative friction, and accelerate care delivery for our patients.”
“Building upon our established presence in the EHR marketplace, the Tanner collaboration affords Ethermed the opportunity to address one of healthcare's most significant challenges directly within the Epic environment,” stated Daniel Friedman, Founder and CEO of Ethermed. “Our Epic integration now facilitates rapid deployment and offers substantial benefits concerning customer expenses and revenue potential.”
About Ethermed
Ethermed delivers an AI-powered platform that automates the prior authorization process from start to finish. Operating invisibly within existing systems, Ethermed retrieves/updates payer policies daily, even those requiring multi-factor authentication, gathers relevant clinical data, completes forms, and submits them automatically. The solution reduces administrative workload, minimizes delays, and supports faster patient access to needed care, all ensuring compliance with CMS-0057-F. Learn more at ethermed.ai.
About Healthliant Ventures
Healthliant Ventures is the innovation-focused division of Tanner Health, created to partner with startups in validating, co-developing and scaling innovative healthcare technologies. With access to Tanner’s clinical and operational strengths, including five hospitals and one of metro Atlanta’s largest physician groups, Carrollton, Georgia-based Healthliant offers a real-world proving ground that accelerates adoption across health systems. Learn more at healthliant.com.
About Tanner Health
Tanner Health, headquartered in Carrollton, Georgia, is a five-hospital nonprofit health system serving communities across west Georgia and east Alabama. Alongside Tanner Medical Group — one of the largest multi-specialty physician networks in metro Atlanta — Tanner delivers high-quality, personalized care powered by advanced technologies and treatment options. Learn more at tanner.org.
