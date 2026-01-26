THE TAYLOR AT OPELIKA REACHES 90% STABILIZED OCCUPANCY IN UNDER A YEAR

The Taylor at Opelika AREY Group logo The Taylor at Opelika

Early stabilization reflects strong demand, disciplined execution, and continued downtown Opelika momentum

Reaching 90% occupancy ahead of schedule is a meaningful milestone...this progress signals a healthy lease-up trajectory, improving cash-flow visibility & solid foundation for long-term performance.” — Travis Griffith, CEO & President of AREY Group

OPELIKA, AL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AREY Group , a Georgia-based multifamily investment, development, and property management firm, is proud to announce that The Taylor at Opelika , a modern apartment community in the heart of downtown Opelika, has reached 90% stabilized occupancy in less than one year from opening.The milestone signals strong market demand for the community, driven in large part by the dedication of The Taylor’s onsite team, serving a diverse resident mix including Auburn-connected renters, local professionals, and area workforce residents.“Reaching 90% occupancy ahead of schedule is a meaningful milestone for all of our stakeholders,” said Travis Griffith, CEO & President of AREY Group. “For our investors and partners, this progress signals a healthy lease-up trajectory, improving cash-flow visibility, and a solid foundation for long-term performance. Just as importantly, for current and prospective residents, it reflects stability, an active, growing community backed by consistent operations and a high standard of care.”The Taylor at Opelika offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes designed to honor downtown Opelika’s historic character while delivering modern, connected living, helping bring new residents, renewed energy, and long-term investment to the city’s historic core.“This is what happens when you combine a great location with focused execution,” said Jessicia Abney, Regional Property Manager for AREY Group. “Early stabilization is the result of daily commitment, from leasing and resident communication to maintenance response and property standards. We’re proud of the momentum The Taylor has built in such a short period of time.”For more information on the Taylor or to tour the property, call (334) 463-9934.________________________________________About AREY GroupAREY Group is a multifamily real estate investment, development, and property management firm based in Macon, Georgia. Focused on creating vibrant, community-driven housing across the Southeast, AREY specializes in transforming spaces through strategic partnerships and thoughtful design. From student, rent by choice and attainable housing to adaptive reuse and public-private developments, AREY Group builds places that connect people and strengthen communities. www.areygroup.com About The Taylor at OpelikaThe Taylor at Opelika is a modern apartment community located in downtown Opelika, Alabama, minutes from Auburn University, offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes designed for comfort, convenience, and connection to the city’s historic core. For more information log onto: www.thetayloratopelika.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.