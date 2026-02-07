COSMarketing Agency Expands Support for Google Local Service Ads to Help Service Businesses Thrive in 2026

COSMarketing Agency

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As service-based businesses face increased competition and unpredictable leads in 2026, COSMarketing Agency is offering full support for Google Local Service Ads (LSA), a powerful tool available to contractors and home service providers.Google Local Service Ads are ads that appear at the top of Google search results above other ads and listings. Unlike traditional pay-per-click ads, businesses only pay when a customer contacts them directly. This pay-per-lead model means every dollar goes toward real opportunities.Local Service Ads display a "Google Guaranteed" or "Google Screened" badge, showing customers that Google has verified and vetted the business.According to Google's resources at business.google.com/us/ad-solutions/local-service-ads and support.google.com/localservices, LSA is one of the highest-converting ad types for service businesses.Not every business qualifies for LSA, and Google only allows specific service industry businesses to participate. This includes contractors, roofers, HVAC technicians, plumbers, electricians, cleaning companies, pressure washing services, pest control, lawn care and landscaping, and most other businesses offering in-home or on-site services.Many service businesses are struggling with inconsistent leads, the economy, and competition. Customers rely on Google to find trustworthy local providers, and LSA gives businesses the related visibility.COSMarketing Agency is offering complete LSA support. Services include full LSA setup and account creation, Google verification support, category selection and optimization, profile optimization, strategy review to earn the Google Guaranteed badge, management and performance tracking, and integration with SEO, Google Ads, and Google Business Profile optimization."We understand the Google ecosystem," said COSMarketing Agency founder Katrina Tecxidor. "LSA is just one piece of the puzzle. Combined with SEO and a well-managed Google Business Profile, service businesses can dominate their local market."Service-based businesses can contact COSMarketing Agency for a free consultation by visiting https://cosmarketingagency.com or contacting COSMarketingAgency@gmail.com directly.

