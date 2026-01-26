God’s Bridge Over A Broken World Presents A Vision Of Unity Across The Abrahamic Faiths

God's Bridge Over a Broken World

Author Keith H. Adkins explores Judaism, Christianity, and Islam as a continuous spiritual narrative connecting humanity to God.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time marked by religious division and global conflict, God’s Bridge Over a Broken World by author Keith H. Adkins offers a thoughtful and timely call for understanding, unity, and reconciliation. Currently ranked as a #1 New Release in Parallel Bible Editions, the book invites readers to reconsider monotheism not as fragmented belief systems, but as a single unfolding story of God’s relationship with humanity.

Writing from a Christian background, Adkins presents a bold yet respectful argument that the sacred traditions of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam are sequential revelations rather than competing ideologies. Using the metaphor of a bridge, the book traces a spiritual continuum that begins with the revelation at Mount Sinai, continues through Jerusalem, and culminates in Mecca. Together, these sacred sites form a connected narrative rather than isolated doctrines.

The book opens with an interview with an Imam, grounding the discussion in lived faith and real dialogue. From there, Adkins courageously addresses some of the most divisive issues in the modern religious landscape, including land disputes and historical grievances. Through conversations with voices such as a young Palestinian Muslim, the book centers human experience alongside theological reflection.

Adkins then turns to the sacred texts themselves, examining passages from the TANAKH, the New Testament, and the Qur’an to uncover shared themes of justice, mercy, accountability, and hope. By exploring both the “good news” and “hard truths” within these scriptures, he demonstrates how each tradition contributes to a fuller understanding of God’s nature and moral expectations.

Rather than ignoring points of tension, God’s Bridge Over a Broken World confronts them directly, offering thoughtful perspectives on possible paths toward peace. Adkins emphasizes that unity does not require uniformity.

Written for readers interested in theology, interfaith dialogue, and global reconciliation, the book resonates with scholars, faith leaders, and spiritually curious readers alike. It serves as both an educational resource and a bridge-building invitation, urging readers to listen before judging and to seek understanding before division.

