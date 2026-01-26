Pianist & National Media/Nonprofit Executive Mark Stubis Named to Board of Washington International Piano Arts Council

Pianist and media executive Mark Stubis was named to the board of the Washington International Piano Arts Council

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National media and nonprofit executive Mark Stubis, whose work has reached millions of people around the globe and earned him a National Humanitarian Award, has been named to the board of directors for the Washington International Piano Arts Council (WIPAC), a cultural mainstay in the nation’s capital for the past 25 years that has become well known for its concert series and annual international piano competition for non-professionals.Initially trained as a pianist at the Juilliard School of Music, studying under such legends as Earl Wild, Jacob Lateiner, and Gyorgy Sandor, Stubis left the concert hall and went on to perform on an even larger stage. A nationally recognized communications professional, he helped bring critically important attention and resources to a wide range of major charities and news organizations over the course of his 40-year career. He used his skills to generate hundreds of thousands of news reports and profiles and worked on public campaigns with such leading luminaries as polio vaccine pioneer Dr. Jonas Salk, child protection experts Dr. Lewis Lipsitt of Brown University and Dr. Alvin Poussaint of Harvard, and celebrities including Betty White, Leeza Gibbons, Shirley MacLaine, Naomi Judd, Whoopi Goldberg, Vivica Fox, Ariel Winter, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Lacey Chabert, Ice-T, Carson Kressley, James Denton, Beth Stern, and many, many others.During his career, Stubis served as editorial communications writer for Newsweek magazine, assistant director of the United Negro College Fund, vice president of the national children’s charity KidsPeace, and chief communications officer and managing editor for the American Humane Society, the country’s first national humane organization, which presented him with its coveted National Humanitarian Award. Previous winners include actor and animal lover Betty White, renowned humane advocate Temple Grandin, philanthropist Candy Spelling, country music superstar Miranda Lambert, Hollywood director Jon Turteltaub (“National Treasure”), and leading international conservationists.Stubis attributes his devotion to philanthropy and the arts to the teachings of his parents, graphic artist, book illustrator, and designer of Broadway and movie posters Talivaldis Stubis, and ballet dancer Patricia Stubis, as well as the powerful influence of his wife, Qin Sun Stubis, a newspaper and magazine columnist, poet, and author of the award-winning book, “Once Our Lives,” and his children, mathematician and amateur clarinetist Keaton Sun Stubis, and artist, gallery director, and museum studies specialist Halley Sun Stubis.For Stubis, this appointment represents something of a return to his artistic roots. “I am honored to be part of the Washington International Piano Arts Council’s vital work to spread the gift of music and recognize and cultivate significant new talent,” he said. “I look forward to working with visionary founders John and Chateau Gardecki, the organization’s president Faye Rokni, and the board, jury members, volunteers, and supporters who do so much to sustain and uplift our musical mission.”About the Washington International Piano Arts CouncilFounded by pianist John Gardecki and his entrepreneur wife Chateau Gardecki, the Washington International Piano Arts Council strives to give the gift of music and nurture significant new talent through its popular concert series and annual international piano competition for non-professionals. To learn more and find dates and details of upcoming events, please visit www.wipac.org

