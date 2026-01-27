Record 2025 Growth Strengthens Nimbello's position as the AP Automation Leader for Manufacturing and RV Industries

Nimbello - Experts in automating PO based invoices

Record 2025 growth cements Nimbello as the top AP automation choice for Manufacturing and RV industries, driven by SyteLine success and new AI innovations.

GRANGER, IN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Nimbello, the accounts payable (AP) automation platform purpose-built for high-volume, complex invoicing, today announced the successful conclusion of its 2025 fiscal year, marked by significant market penetration, major product launches, and strategic partnerships.

The company achieved record growth, driven by key success metrics across its target industries:

Dominance in SyteLine: Nimbello reported record growth within the Infor SyteLine (CloudSuite Industrial) user community, becoming the go-to solution for manufacturers seeking seamless, integrated AP automation.

RV Market Leadership: The company doubled its growth in the RV OEM and Supplier market, a testament to the platform’s ability to handle the complex, high-volume three-way matching required by top industry leaders.

Customer-Driven Innovation: Nimbello successfully launched critical new functionality, including Automated Payments and advanced AI-driven features, developed directly in collaboration with existing customers to further accelerate their cash management cycles.

Strategic Expansion: Following the successful partnership with Revolution Group, Nimbello was exceptionally well-received by the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform user base, quickly establishing the company as the premier AP solution for Plex customers.

“2025 was a defining year where our continued commitment to our product and solving the hard problems for our customers truly paid off,” said [Rohit Tendulkar, Chief Product Officer]. “We have proven that AP automation isn't a one-size-fits-all solution; it requires deep specialization in systems like SyteLine and expertise in complex matching. Our growth is a direct result of our customers achieving guaranteed ROI.”

Looking Ahead: Record Growth Forecast for 2026

Nimbello forecasts record growth in 2026, driven by continued product innovation and further expansion across core ERP ecosystems.

The company will dedicate resources to further enhancing its solution with AI improvements, focusing on agentic AI for inbox management and higher accuracy in automated exception handling. This commitment to technology will fuel deeper market penetration into the SyteLine and Plex user communities, while also accelerating growth within the Workday Financial Management user base, particularly in the education and non-profit sectors.

Nimbello’s 2026 strategy is centered on empowering finance teams to operate at maximum efficiency, turning the AP function into a strategic asset for financial planning and control.

About Nimbello

Nimbello is a leading accounts payable (AP) automation platform. While serving a wide range of industries, Nimbello has a deep and specialized focus on the unique challenges faced by manufacturing companies. Nimbello has been built to handle complex invoices and multi-line three-way matching, providing seamless integration with ERP systems commonly used in manufacturing, such as Infor SyteLine, Microsoft D365, Plex, and Workday. By eliminating manual data entry, reducing processing costs, and enhancing financial visibility, Nimbello empowers manufacturers to process more invoices with greater accuracy and efficiency, freeing their teams to focus on strategic, value-added tasks. Learn more at www.nimbello.com.

Contact:

Sunjay Agtey

sagtey@nimbello.com

