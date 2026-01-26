DR. LUCAS PICCININ SELECTED AS TOP ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Lucas Piccinin at their annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Dr. Lucas Piccinin as Top Entrepreneur of the Year 2026 for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With more than a decade of experience in retail innovation and e-commerce technology, Dr. Lucas Piccinin has proven himself an expert in freshness transparency and perishable goods management. A dynamic, results-driven leader, Lucas currently serves as Founding Partner of Netconv Shop, where he oversees product strategy, innovation, and platform development while driving strategic growth initiatives focused on sustainability, efficiency, and trust in online grocery retail.His current and previous roles include Founding Partner of Netconv Shop, Founder of Netconv Delivery, Retail Technology Entrepreneur, Dark Store Operator, Product Innovation Leader, and Strategic Retail Consultant. Through these positions, Lucas has demonstrated exceptional leadership, operational insight, and a strong commitment to advancing organizational excellence within the global grocery and perishable goods sector.Dr. Lucas’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, retail technology, e-commerce operations, transparency in perishable goods, dynamic pricing strategies, AI-driven analytics, and supply chain optimization. Known for his resilience, problem-solving mindset, and ability to transform real-world challenges into scalable solutions, Lucas continues to build trust and deliver measurable results across every initiative he leads.Before embarking on his entrepreneurial career path, Dr. Lucas built his professional foundation in the banking and financial sector, where he developed a strong understanding of operational systems, risk management, and strategic planning. This background provided a solid foundation for his transition into technology-driven retail innovation and long-term strategic decision-making.Dr. Lucas Piccinin and Netconv Shop have received significant international recognition for their innovation in retail technology and transparency in freshness. The company was selected by the Brazilian government to represent the nation at SWITCH Singapore, chosen from more than 1,000 startups as one of only 12 companies. Netconv Shop has also exhibited at Web Summit Portugal, participated in GS1 events in Brazil and the United States as a recognized GS1 Solution Partner, and have presented at Tech for Retail Paris 2025 and is schedule to present in 2026, reinforcing its growing presence as a global thought leader in sustainable retail innovation.Throughout his illustrious career, Lucas Piccinin has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, Lucas will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, he will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for his selection as Top Entrepreneur of the Year 2026.Alongside his professional success, Lucas remains deeply committed to advancing the industry and fostering global collaboration. He is actively involved in GS1 initiatives, international retail innovation forums, and global technology events, supporting efforts to standardize data, reduce waste, and improve transparency in the food system. His work reflects a passion for creating sustainable impact by aligning profitability with responsibility across the global retail ecosystem.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Dr. Lucas Piccinin for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Lucas attributes his success to his determination, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire others getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://netconv.com/?locale=en About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

