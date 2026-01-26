Christian America Examines The Nation’s Protestant Roots And The Ongoing Debate Over Faith And Identity

Christian America by Step Jones

Author Step Jones delivers a candid, conviction-driven exploration of America’s Christian foundations from the Founding Fathers to today.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Christian America, author Step Jones confronts one of the most debated questions in modern civic discourse: Is America a Christian nation? Written in response to conversations with people of all ages who have been told that America is not rooted in Christianity, the book presents a forceful and unapologetic examination of the country’s Protestant Christian foundations and how those roots have shaped its moral and cultural identity.

Tracing American history from the Founding Fathers through the present day, Christian America explores the role faith played in the nation’s formation, governance, and social structure. Jones argues that Christianity—particularly Protestant Christianity—was not a peripheral influence, but a central framework that informed early American values, laws, and institutions. The book challenges readers to reconsider widely held narratives about the separation of faith and national identity.

What distinguishes Christian America is its tone and approach. Rather than adopting a detached academic style, Jones blends historical research with conversational storytelling, informal commentary, and moments of humor. This accessible voice invites readers into complex historical discussions without sacrificing clarity or conviction, making the book approachable for both casual readers and those deeply engaged in cultural debates.

Jones writes with urgency, emphasizing what he views as a moral and cultural drift away from the principles that once guided the nation. The book does not shy away from controversial language or interpretations, presenting its arguments in a “no holds barred” manner. While acknowledging that certain descriptions and terminology may lack modern cultural sensitivity, the author intentionally prioritizes directness over restraint, reinforcing the book’s unapologetic stance.

Throughout the narrative, Christian America weaves together faith, history, and contemporary society, encouraging readers to examine how foundational beliefs influence present-day policy, education, and cultural norms. Jones positions the book not merely as a historical account, but as a call to awareness—urging readers to understand where the nation came from in order to assess where it is headed.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/dXCw9Db

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.