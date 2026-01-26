MAINE, January 26 - Back to current news.

January 26, 2026

Attorney Generals Office





Attorney General’s Office Establishes Dedicated Email Address to Report Federal Government Action in Maine

Citizens urged to report intimidating and excessive federal enforcement behavior to

CitizenReporting.OAG@maine.gov

AUGUSTA – Across our nation, we are seeing numerous reports of apparent civil rights violations and improper use of force by federal agents who have been sent into areas targeted for immigration enforcement by the federal government. With the federal government now surging federal agents into Maine under the banner of immigration enforcement, evidence of constitutionally-deficient, excessive, and intimidating enforcement tactics is quickly emerging in our own state.

In order to better assess the impacts of these questionable immigration enforcement activities on Mainers, as well as evaluate what action this office may take in response, the Office of the Maine Attorney General has established a dedicated email address for Mainers to share such information with the office for potential investigation.

The email address will be monitored for documentation of potential violations of the Maine and federal Constitutions, as well as Maine laws such as the Maine Civil Rights Act.

We invite the public to submit any descriptions of observed intimidating or excessive behavior used by federal agents. Information that would be helpful to provide includes: date, location of incident, names of any individuals involved as actors or witnesses, if known, and contact information. We will not be accepting photographs and videos through this email address. However, please let us know if photographs or videos are available and provide contact information so the office can arrange to obtain copies if deemed necessary.

Emailers should be advised that any content sent may be subject to public dissemination under Maine’s Freedom of Access Laws.

Finally, please also be advised that this email address is not for seeking legal advice, legal representation, or for requesting feedback.

###