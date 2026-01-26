Governor Kotek Convenes Community Leader Roundtable to Discuss Impact of Increased Immigration Enforcement

This past Saturday, Governor Tina Kotek and First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson met with legislators and community leaders from across Oregon for a discussion focused on the impact of increased federal immigration enforcement activity.

“Oregon is home to more than 400,000 immigrants, who make up 13 percent of our labor force. They are our friends, neighbors, and the parents of children in our classrooms,” Governor Kotek said. “We must all come together through stronger coordination between community partners and state agencies to reduce fear and ensure families get the support they need.”

During the roundtable, the Governor and First Lady heard directly from community representatives about the consequences of intensified enforcement that departs from long-standing practices and undermines community safety.

“Unpredictable and cruel actions traumatize children,” First Lady Kotek Wilson said. “This isn’t about politics – it’s about decency. We have to prevent harm to families, particularly children, so we can help support the long-term social-emotional health of our state.”

“For the past year, families in Oregon have been the target of aggressive tactics and unchecked surveillance by federal agents,” said Isa Peña, Director of Strategy at Innovation Law Lab. “We have all felt the impact and we stand here today to present a strong unified response.”

”Over 35 migrant workers were taken from communities in one day in 2025, and this type of action is striking fear across our communities,” said Ira Cuello-Martinez with Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste (PCUN). “I am proud to stand here with the Governor, the First Lady, legislators, and community leaders to share experiences and do everything in our power to extend protections and respond to federal actions.”

“The education system is one of many that has been affected by overly aggressive enforcement – they are struggling and need support so our students and kids know they are welcome here,” said Ana Muñoz, Director of Community Defense at Latino Network. “We are in a humanitarian crisis. Oregon is my home and it has been for the past 30 years. As an educator, I want the next generation to be able to say this.”

"We cannot be silent about this escalation of violence and terror against Oregon's beautifully diverse communities,” said State Senator Janeen Sollman (D-Hillsboro). “Intimidation by the federal government is a burden too large for any one group to take on alone. This humanitarian crisis must end."

“We are devastated by the stories we are hearing every single day—stories of families and entire communities being torn apart by this federal administration,” said State Representative Ricki Ruiz (D-Gresham). “We must demand care, dignity, and due process for all Oregonians impacted by these actions. I am proud to stand with our communities, local leaders, and advocates to protect families, uphold constitutional rights, and continue pushing for real, humane immigration reform.”

Since before President Trump was inaugurated, Governor Kotek has taken actions to uphold Oregon’s values and protect residents from the impacts of harmful federal policies. These efforts have laid the groundwork for Oregon’s response to recent federal actions and helped keep communities safer.

Governor Kotek reaffirmed her commitment to protecting families statewide, citing the work of Oregon’s Office of Immigration and Refugee Advancement (OIRA). Under the leadership of Director Jessica Ventura, OIRA has met with more than 40 community partners through one-on-one interviews, focus groups, and other engagement opportunities.

Increased enforcement activity has led families of all citizenship statuses to avoid workplaces, schools, clinics, and public buildings, resulting in missed work, missed medical care, and missed school days. At the same time, community organizations, school districts, and local governments are facing increased calls for help with limited capacity to respond.

The legislature will play a role in strengthening Oregon’s response alongside state and community partners, and the Governor’s Office will closely follow lawmakers’ work in the coming session.

A recording of the press conference that followed the roundtable can be found here.

