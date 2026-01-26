EuroFrance Launches Dedicated Sales of New Auto Parts Across 27 European Markets

EuroFrance - European automotive parts e-commerce specializing in original OE and OEM components for Renault, Peugeot, Citroën and Dacia vehicles

Leading supplier of new genuine parts for Renault, Peugeot, and Citroën expands operations with native online stores serving customers throughout Europe.

Our new regional platforms make it easier than ever for vehicle owners and professionals to access original components for their French-brand vehicles.” — Szymon Szubryt, CEO

PARIS, FRANCE, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EuroFrance , a rising leader in automotive e-commerce specializing in new parts for French vehicle brands, today announced a major operational expansion. The company has launched dedicated online stores across 27 European markets, bringing its specialized inventory directly to customers through localized platforms.This strategic move transforms EuroFrance from a regional player operating in France, Germany, and Poland into a pan-European distributor. The new country-specific domains now serve Western Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, and the Baltic region, addressing the continent's growing demand for verified brand-new automotive components."We recognized a significant gap in the availability of new, genuine French automotive parts across Europe," said Szymon Szubryt, CEO of EuroFrance. "Our new regional platforms bridge this gap. We are creating a localized shopping experience where a mechanic in Rome or a vehicle owner in Stockholm can access the exact original components they need, in their own language."Meeting the Demand for Authenticity The automotive aftermarket is often flooded with generic alternatives. EuroFrance differentiates itself by offering a massive catalog of over 40,000 new original OE, OEM, and genuine car parts . Unlike generalist retailers, the company focuses exclusively on authorized sourcing. This ensures that all components for Renault, Peugeot, Citroën, and Dacia vehicles meet strict original manufacturer specifications regarding safety and fitment.Strategic Focus: The Italian Market A key pillar of this expansion is the focus on Southern Europe, where French car brands maintain a high market share. The launch of EuroFrance Italy is a major milestone in this strategy. Italy has historically been a vital market for French manufacturers, yet local consumers often struggled to find specialized original parts online. The new Italian platform offers full inventory access with rapid shipping, supporting both individual enthusiasts and professional repair shops in the region.Logistics and Local Reach The expansion is powered by a centralized inventory system that updates in real-time across all 27 markets.- Localized Experience: Dedicated platforms with country-code domains (e.g., .it, .es, .nl) provide native language interfaces.- Broad Reach: New markets include the United Kingdom, Italy, Greece, the Netherlands, and Belgium; Scandinavia; and extensive coverage in Central and Eastern Europe including the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and the Baltic states.- Dual Focus: The ecosystem serves individual owners seeking specific parts by part number, as well as automotive professionals requiring a reliable supply chain for workshop-quality components."The regional domain strategy signals our long-term commitment," the management added. "We want our customers in every country to feel that EuroFrance is their local partner for French automotive excellence."About EuroFranceEuroFrance is a European e-commerce company specializing in original automotive spare parts with a dedicated focus on French brands including Renault, Peugeot, Citroën, and Dacia. With established operations in France, Germany, and Poland, and new regional platforms serving 27 European markets, the company offers over 40,000 original OE, OEM, and genuine parts. EuroFrance combines deep automotive industry expertise with modern e-commerce logistics to serve vehicle owners and professionals across the continent.

