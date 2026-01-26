Happy Clean Wins Big at European Enterprise Awards 2026 — Sixth Year of Recognition for Dublin’s Cleaning Leader

Happy Clean Logo Happy Clean Award 2026 European Enterprise Awards 2025 Happy Clean Award 2025 European Irish Enterprise Awards

Happy Clean earns two European Enterprise Awards in 2026, confirming six years of leadership in professional cleaning and carpet services in Dublin.

Winning these awards for the sixth year in a row is a powerful affirmation of the trust our clients place in us and the hard work of our entire team” — Livia, CEO for Happy Clean.

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dublin-based professional cleaning company Happy Clean has once again been honored at the prestigious European Enterprise Awards, taking home two major accolades in January 2026. The company received Best Cleaning Services 2025 – Dublin and the Excellence Award in Professional Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning 2026, marking its sixth consecutive year of recognition.

The European Enterprise Awards are widely respected for highlighting outstanding organisations across Europe that demonstrate innovation, service excellence, and commitment to quality. Happy Clean’s success this year underscores both its sustained performance in the cleaning sector and its ongoing dedication to customer satisfaction and professional standards.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized not only for overall cleaning services but specifically for our work in professional carpet and upholstery cleaning” said Livia, CEO for Happy Clean.

Happy Clean’s double win at the European Enterprise Awards builds on its prior industry recognition. In 2025, the company was named "Most Trusted Carpet Cleaning Services 2025 – Dublin" at the Irish Enterprise Awards, reflecting its commitment to service excellence and community trust.

Sustained Success Across Six Years

Happy Clean’s consistent presence on award rosters highlights a remarkable trajectory of growth and reputation in Ireland’s cleaning industry. Since its earliest recognition, the company has expanded services, refined processes, and strengthened its customer-centric approach, leading to repeat accolades and growing public recognition.

This year’s honors — "Best Cleaning Services 2025 – Dublin" and the "Excellence Award in Professional Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning 2026" — demonstrate both the breadth and depth of the company’s expertise. The former recognizes overall service leadership within Dublin’s competitive cleaning marketplace, while the latter distinguishes Happy Clean’s specialised work in carpet and upholstery care.

Industry observers note that such dual awards are not only a testament to operational quality but also to sustained business resilience and adaptation, especially as consumer expectations around cleaning services continue to evolve.

A Comprehensive Suite of Services

Happy Clean has built its reputation on a broad portfolio of professional cleaning solutions tailored for both residential and commercial clients. The company’s services include:

- Carpet Cleaning – Deep steam extraction, allergen removal, stain and odour treatment

- Upholstery Cleaning – Fabric-safe cleaning for sofas, chairs, and soft furnishings

- Mattress Cleaning – Sanitisation and allergen reduction for healthier sleep environments

- Deep House Cleaning – Whole-home sanitation and thorough room-by-room service

- Power Washing – Exterior surface restoration for driveways, patios, and walls

- Roof Cleaning – Moss, algae, and debris removal to improve longevity and curb appeal

- Commercial Cleaning - Recognized cleaning services for business.

These offerings have helped Happy Clean attract repeat business and high approval across multiple review platforms, where clients frequently highlight professionalism, attention to detail, and customer care as defining strengths.

What Sets Happy Clean Apart, as per Dubliners

Several factors contribute to Happy Clean’s award-winning status and ongoing marketplace leadership:

- Eco-Friendly Practices: The company utilises biodegradable, non-toxic cleaning solutions that are safe for families, pets, and the environment.

- Trained, Professional Teams: Technicians undergo intensive training to handle diverse cleaning challenges with precision and care.

- Clear, Transparent Pricing: Clients receive upfront quotes with no hidden fees, fostering trust and long-term relationships.

- Customer-Centred Communication: From scheduling to service completion, Happy Clean prioritises clarity, responsiveness, and satisfaction.



Recognition Drives Community Trust

Awards such as those from the European Enterprise Awards have significant impact on public perception. In Ireland and across Europe, consumers increasingly look to third-party credentials when choosing service providers. Happy Clean’s string of honours — now spanning six years — reinforces the company’s position as a benchmark for quality in the cleaning sector.

The 2026 "Excellence Award in Professional Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning" in particular highlights Happy Clean’s specialised skill set in areas that require both technical expertise and meticulous care. This distinction places the company among a select group of European providers recognised for elevated standards in targeted cleaning services, beyond the broader category of general cleaning.

Looking Back: Irish Enterprise Award 2025

While the 2026 European Enterprise Awards are the primary focus, Happy Clean’s previous recognition at the Irish Enterprise Awards also played a key role in building momentum. In 2025, the company was honoured as "Most Trusted Carpet Cleaning Services 2025 – Dublin", a title driven largely by client reviews, operational consistency, and overall service excellence.

That award helped set the stage for Happy Clean’s ongoing development, encouraging innovation in cleaning service delivery and greater investment in training and technology.

What Customers Are Saying

Customer testimonials further illustrate why Happy Clean continues to win accolades. Across independent review platforms, clients highlight punctuality, friendliness, and the quality of results as common praise points. Many note that the company’s team not only meets expectations but often exceeds them, delivering refreshed living spaces and improved indoor environments.

These positive reviews not only support public trust but also align with the criteria typically considered by award panels evaluating service excellence and industry leadership.

The Future of Cleaning Excellence

As Happy Clean moves forward, the company has signalled plans to maintain momentum through ongoing improvement of service offerings, enhanced training programmes, and continued prioritisation of customer experience. The dual awards earned in early 2026 — for general cleaning excellence and for specialised carpet and upholstery work — are expected to serve as catalysts for further growth.

In a sector where client trust, technological capability, and environmental responsibility are increasingly important, Happy Clean’s sustained recognition underscores its role as a market cleaning leader in Dublin and beyond.

About Happy Clean

Happy Clean is a Dublin-based professional cleaning company offering residential and commercial services, including carpet and upholstery cleaning, commercial cleaning, deep house cleaning, power washing, and mattress & roof cleaning. With a six-year history of industry awards and a growing base of satisfied customers, Happy Clean is known for eco-friendly practices, professional expertise, and exceptional customer care.

