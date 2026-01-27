Legal Tax Defense Releases 2026 Tax Season Guide on What Happens When Taxpayers Owe the IRS

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legal Tax Defense, a company that specializes in resolving state and IRS tax problems, has released its latest guide answering one of the most important questions for the 2026 tax season: What happens if you owe money to the IRS?. In this guide, Legal Tax Defense explains how unresolved taxes may lead to penalties, liens, levies, and garnishments, and how its professional guidance can support resolution efforts.Explaining the issues related to unpaid taxes, Steve Hirsch, Principal Officer at Legal Tax Defense, said, “As tax season 2026 begins, many taxpayers are discovering they owe money to the IRS and are unsure what steps to take next. For individuals and business owners, unresolved tax problems can quickly become overwhelming when penalties, liens, and collections begin to interfere with their financial stability and peace of mind.”When tax balances remain unpaid, taxpayers may face:Tax penalties : Financial charges imposed by tax authorities for late payment, underpayment, or failure to file tax returns on time.Wage garnishments : Legal orders requiring an employer to withhold a portion of an employee's wages to pay off outstanding tax debts.Bank levies : Legal seizure of funds directly from a taxpayer's bank account by tax authorities to satisfy unpaid tax obligations.Federal tax liens : Legal claims placed by the government on a taxpayer's property and assets as security for unpaid tax debts.Property seizures : The government's legal confiscation and sale of a taxpayer's physical assets (real estate, vehicles, etc.) to recover unpaid taxes.Legal Tax Defense works to protect clients from these outcomes by negotiating directly with tax authorities and helping them reach a resolution.The team at Legal Tax Defense, consisting of tax attorneys and certified enrolled agents, helps individuals and business owners resolve tax problems by offering a range of services:Remove Tax Penalties : Tax attorneys help remove overdue penalties and unpaid tax penalties when resolution options are available.Late Tax Return Filing : Tax professionals help file unfiled tax returns from previous years.Remove IRS Tax Liens : Tax defense attorneys help release tax liens by reaching a resolution with the IRS on a client’s behalf.Additional services include stopping wage garnishments, stopping IRS collections, preventing bank levies, tax audit representation, and business and financial support services.How Legal Tax Defense WorksLegal Tax Defense follows a structured resolution process:Phase 1: Tax InvestigationClient protection begins with IRS communication, case review, and a detailed plan of action.Phase 2: ResolutionTax attorneys work directly with the IRS on the client’s behalf.Phase 3: A Fresh StartClients move forward after their tax problems are successfully resolved.Legal Tax Defense’s mission is to help U.S. taxpayers put an end to all IRS and state tax problems through professional legal representation and structured resolution strategies. The firm offers a free, no-obligation consultation to determine what tax relief options may be available.For more information or to request a free consultation:Phone: 800-804-2769Email: admin@legaltaxdefense.comAddress: 18002 Irvine Blvd, Tustin, CA - 92780.About Legal Tax DefenseLegal Tax Defense provides legal help to resolve state and IRS tax problems. The firm works with taxpayers to protect them from wage garnishments, avoid bank levies, and prevent property seizures while pursuing resolution options directly with the IRS and state tax authorities.To learn more visit: https://www.legaltaxdefense.com

