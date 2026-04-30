Made-in-Ontario authentication solution wins OCI grant to enhance MFA for critical infrastructure

Cyphercor attends uOttawa-IBM Cyber Range CEO of Cyphercor, Diego Matute, meets with Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement, Stephen Crawford, and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Premier of Ontario, Scott Phelan

Funding enables production-ready MFA solutions from Cyphercor Inc. to be used for manufacturing, energy, and transportation sectors.

Strategic investments through the Critical Industrial Technologies (CIT) initiative accelerate technology adoption, reduce commercialization barriers, and position SMEs to compete globally.” — Claudia Krywiak, President and CEO of the Ontario Centre of Innovation

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyphercor Inc. announced today that it has been awarded a grant, through the Ontario Centre for Innovation’s (OCI) Critical Industrial Technologies (CIT) initiative. The funding supports the company’s “ Secure Access Modernization for Critical Infrastructure " project, aimed at enhancing its LoginTC Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) platform to better serve manufacturing and operational technology (OT) environments.Awarded through the CIT Development and Commercialization (DC) program stream, the project introduces advanced capabilities including contextual push notifications, biometric authentication, and FIDO2-compliant smart card access, designed to work across both connected and offline systems.One of the 330+ projects announced by Minister Fedeli on March 2nd, Cyphercor worked with the team at the CIT Technology Development Site in Ottawa with the uOttawa-IBM Cyber Range. As part of this collaboration, Cyphercor’s team received cyber simulation training, and Cyphercor innovations were penetration tested by the experts at IBM.“Ontario’s innovation economy is strengthened when industry, government, and innovators work together,” said Claudia Krywiak, President and CEO of the Ontario Centre of Innovation. “Strategic investments through the Critical Industrial Technologies (CIT) initiative accelerate technology adoption, reduce commercialization barriers, and position SMEs to compete globally while delivering impactful solutions across key sectors.”The CIT Development and Commercialization program is delivered in collaboration with uOttawa-IBM Cyber Range as a CIT Technology Development Site (Dev Site). Through CIT, SMEs can access cutting-edge facilities, enabling them to test and validate their products and services in facilities that mimic real-world environments. Expert technical leadership can source validation and feedback in real time, supporting Ontario companies in accelerated development and integration of critical technology products.“The OCI grant enables us to bring our MFA solution to the next level for critical infrastructure sectors,” said Diego Matute, CEO and Founder of Cyphercor. “Our goal is to provide secure, standards-based access for operational and manufacturing environments, bridging physical and digital security, and allowing organizations to modernize without disrupting existing systems.”Speaking on the recent engagement, Co-Director of the uOttawa-IBM Cyber Range Professor Guy-Vincent Jourdan said, “one of the goals of the uOttawa–IBM Cyber Range is to give every organization the opportunity to experience and respond to realistic cyber threats before they face them in the real world. Initiatives like this help companies become more cyber-aware and operationally prepared. It is exciting to see Ontario supporting this kind of hands-on innovation and providing SMEs with access to our cutting-edge infrastructure, with the University of Ottawa serving as a hub where industry and research converge.”As an Ontario-based cybersecurity company, Cyphercor is committed to supporting provincial and municipal efforts to prioritize Ontario-made goods and services through public procurement. The Secure Access Modernization for Critical Infrastructure project aligns closely with the Province of Ontario’s Buy Ontario objectives by delivering a homegrown cybersecurity solution developed, tested, and commercialized in Ontario.By investing in local talent, partnering with Ontario research infrastructure, and building technology designed to meet the needs of Ontario’s critical industries, Cyphercor aims to help government and public sector organizations modernize securely while keeping procurement dollars within the province.“As Ontario’s mining sector evolves, the integration of critical technologies is essential to improving productivity, safety, sustainability, and global competitiveness,” said Raed Kadri, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Business Development and Head of OVIN at OCI. “Through CIT, we are supporting companies as they move from innovation to commercialization, leading to stronger supply chains, the creation of good-paying jobs, and securing Ontario’s position as a global leader in industrial transformation."Federal and provincial organizations, as well as private sector partners, are encouraged to contact Cyphercor to learn more about the enhanced MFA platform and its applicability to operational technology and critical infrastructure environments: sales@cyphercor.com.Through the CIT initiative, leading Ontario companies — like Cyphercor — are taking charge by tackling widespread challenges with critical technology integrated solutions. Together, Cyphercor and the CIT initiative are building the future of industry in Ontario.##About CyphercorCyphercor is a Canadian cybersecurity company specializing in high-assurance authentication for modern and legacy environments. With deployments across the Government of Canada since 2016 and in more than 65 countries worldwide, Cyphercor delivers advanced multi-factor authentication designed for today’s evolving threat landscape.Cyphercor’s patented and patent-pending innovations support zero-trust, phishing-resistant, offline-capable, and passwordless authentication, while integrating seamlessly with existing infrastructure. The company is ISO 27001 certified and aligns its mission with Canada’s Digital Together strategy to help make digital, network, and hosting services secure and reliable.Cyphercor is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.About the Critical Industrial Technologies (CIT) InitiativeThe Critical Industrial Technologies (CIT) initiative is delivered by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) on behalf of the Government of Ontario. The CIT initiative accelerates the commercialization and adoption of critical technologies: 5G, AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and robotics, across Ontario’s key sectors including Advanced Manufacturing, AgriFood, Construction, and Mining. Focusing on talent development, product innovation, and sector transformation, CIT is building the future of industry in Ontario.More information: https://CITinnovation.ca About the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI)The Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) brings industry, academic, and government partners together to invest in collaborative R&D, technology development, and commercialization opportunities that generate the highest return on innovation for Ontarians.As an ecosystem connector, OCI initiates unparalleled partnership opportunities, develops and manages successful industry-academic collaborations, supports high-potential SMEs in commercializing ground-breaking research, and provides hands-on training and skills development opportunities for the next generation of highly-skilled talent.OCI drives economic growth and job creation through investments in the development, commercialization, and adoption of advanced technologies.For more information: https://www.oc-innovation.ca

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