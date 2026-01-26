Philanthropist Rosario S. Cassata Donates LifeVac Devices to Every YMCA Across Florida

The Cassata Foundation Donates LifeVac Units

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosario S. Cassata, Philanthropist and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, announced a major statewide safety initiative: the donation of 175 LifeVac airway clearance devices—enough to equip every YMCA location within the state of Florida.This event marks the transition of a local safety effort at the YMCA of Collier County into a massive statewide initiative.Leadership from the Florida State Alliance of YMCAs and the Inventor of LifeVac were on-site to discuss how this gift provides a vital new layer of protection for thousands of Florida families.Rosario S. Cassata is the President and Trustee of The Cassata Family Organization, a multi-million dollar leading real estate development and property management firm with a dynamic portfolio spanning Long Island, New York, and Florida. Under Rosario’s leadership, the organization has developed and managed a wide array of properties, including senior housing communities, multi-family and single-family residences, industrial and mini-storage facilities, office buildings, and retail shopping centers.The Cassata Foundation has already donated 1000's of LifeVac devices to First Responders, Police Departments, Schools and Parents throughout Florida and New York.Rosario S. Cassata added that "We will now move forward to provide these devices to all YMCA's in the U.S."Present at the event was Rosario S. Cassata, Philanthropist and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, his Wife Carolyn Cassata, Arthur Lih, Inventor and CEO of LifeVac, Lucinda “Cindy” Love-Abounader, President/CEO YMCA of Collier County & Chair of the Board of Directors, Florida Alliance of YMCA, Lynne Wilcox, President/CEO Florida State Alliance of YMCAs & Foundation, and John Riley, Director of Development YMCA Collier County.

Legal Disclaimer:

