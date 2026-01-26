Fence Empire Showcases Integrated Wood, Steel, and Aluminum Programs at FenceTech 2026

Fence Empire highlights its wholesale-focused strategy and integrated wood, ornamental steel, and aluminum fencing programs at the industry’s leading trade show

Fence Empire, LLC, a wholesale-focused fencing materials supplier serving professional distributors across North America, will exhibit at FENCETECH 2026, taking place in Indianapolis. Fence Empire will be located at Booth #632.

FenceTech is the fencing industry’s leading annual trade show, bringing together manufacturers, distributors, and industry professionals from across the United States. Fence Empire’s presence at the event reflects the company’s continued commitment to long-term, channel-focused growth and active participation in the professional fencing supply market.

At the show, Fence Empire will present a comprehensive overview of its core product programs, including wood fencing, ornamental steel fencing, and aluminum fencing and railing systems. The company’s integrated offering is designed to support wholesale partners seeking consistent quality, stable supply, and clearly defined channel protection.

“FenceTech provides an important opportunity for meaningful, in-person conversations with our partners,” said Jason Liu, Founder of Fence Empire. “Our focus is not on short-term transactions, but on building reliable, long-term supply programs that help our customers plan with confidence and grow sustainably.”

Fence Empire operates with a wholesale-only business model and works closely with established distributors and supply yards. The company emphasizes long-term planning, infrastructure investment, and disciplined channel management to ensure reliability across product categories and market conditions.

By exhibiting at FenceTech 2026, Fence Empire aims to further strengthen relationships with existing partners while engaging in strategic discussions around supply planning, product development, and long-term collaboration within the fencing industry.

Attendees of FenceTech 2026 are invited to visit Booth #632 to learn more about Fence Empire’s wholesale programs and integrated fencing solutions.

About Fence Empire, LLC

Fence Empire, LLC is a wholesale supplier of fencing materials serving professional distributors across North America. The company offers a diversified portfolio of wood, ornamental steel, and aluminum fencing products, supported by a long-term supply strategy and a strong commitment to channel protection. Fence Empire focuses on building stable, reliable partnerships through disciplined operations and infrastructure-driven growth.

