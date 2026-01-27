Continuity Announces Strategic Repositioning and Corporate Name Change to Core6

The company aligns its identity with the rapid growth of its StorageGuard business and a sharpened focus on securing enterprise data infrastructure

Our vision is a future in which enterprise data infrastructure is autonomously secured - where intelligent systems continuously enforce security without increasing operational burden.” — Gil Hecht, Founder & CEO

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuity, a provider of enterprise data infrastructure software, today announced a strategic corporate repositioning and a change of its company name to Core6 , reflecting the company’s evolution into a security-focused organization and the rapid growth of its StorageGuard business.The name change represents a significant milestone as security has become the company’s primary business focus, driven by increasing enterprise demand to protect storage and backup environments against security misconfigurations, ransomware, and other sources of infrastructure-level risk. The company’s products, customers, leadership team, ownership, and contractual commitments remain unchanged.“Over the past several years, our StorageGuard business has grown rapidly as enterprises increasingly recognize that securing data infrastructure requires continuous visibility, control, and automation,” said Gil Hecht, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Core6. “This strategic repositioning aligns our corporate identity with the reality of our business today. Security is no longer an adjacent capability for us - it is our core focus.”StorageGuard secures enterprise data infrastructure by continuously assessing configuration state across storage and backup systems, detecting drift from secure baselines, and autonomously enforcing vendor and industry best practices. As attackers increasingly target data infrastructure directly, organizations are seeking solutions that reduce reliance on manual processes while improving consistency, control, and auditability across complex environments.StorageGuard has been recognized by Gartnerin its Hype Cycle™ for Storage Technologies and Hype Cycle™ for Backup and Data Protection Technologies 2025, Cyberstorage reports, and Market Guide for Vulnerability Assessment.The transition to the Core6 name reflects the company’s long-term commitment to autonomous security for enterprise data infrastructure. Under its new identity, Core6 will continue to invest in AI-driven capabilities designed to enhance security posture and enable security and IT infrastructure teams to operate effectively as data environments grow in scale and complexity.“This announcement formalizes a strategic shift that has been underway in our business for some time,” Hecht added. “Our vision is a future in which enterprise data infrastructure is autonomously secured - where intelligent systems continuously enforce security without increasing operational burden.”Continuity customers and partners will continue to receive uninterrupted service and support. All existing product names, roadmaps, support agreements, and service commitments remain fully in effect.About Core6Core6 is building a future in which enterprise data infrastructure is autonomously secured.Core6 secures enterprise data infrastructure through autonomous security controls that protect storage and backup environments against security misconfigurations and exposure. The company helps organizations reduce risk by continuously hardening configurations, enforcing best practices, and applying intelligent automation across critical data systems.For more information, visit www.core6.com GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

