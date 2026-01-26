Modo25 Strengthens Leeds Team With Eight New Strategic Hires

[Pictured left to right]Top Matthew Linsley, Fernando Rodriguuez, Aaron Tanner, Luke Hickling. Bottom Josh Malonda, Tom Graham, Abi Noble, George Bescoby

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leeds-based digital marketing agency and SaaS business Modo25 has announced the appointment of seven new team members as part of its continued growth across sales, performance marketing, finance and AI-led product development.The hires reflect Modo25’s commitment to sustainable growth, innovation and culture, values that have helped the business earn recognition as a Best Company to Work For, operate a four-day working week, and maintain its status as a Google Premier Partner - one of the top 3% of agencies in the UK.Scaling the Sales OrganisationModo25 has made four strategic appointments within its commercial function:• Three new Sales Development Representatives (SDRs) to support growing inbound and outbound demand. We welcomed George Bescoby, Josh Malonda and Tom Graham on board to support with sales activities and support the wider team.• Aaron Tanner, our new Vice President of Sales, is tasked with scaling revenue, leading partnerships and strengthening go-to-market strategy across both agency and SaaS offerings.These additions provide senior leadership and executional depth as Modo25 continues to expand its client base.Strengthening Delivery & OperationsTo meet increasing client demand for performance-led campaigns, Modo25 has also welcomed Abi Noble as a Social Media Performance Manager, enhancing its paid social and full-funnel performance capability. Luke Hickling has joined the team as a Senior SEO Executive, bringing additional depth to Modo25’s organic search offering and strengthening its ability to deliver integrated, insight-led SEO strategies for clients.A new Finance Manager, Matthew Linsley, joins the leadership team to support operational rigour, forecasting and long-term financial planning as the business scales.Investing in Award-Winning AI TechnologyThe eighth hire is Fernando Rodriguuez, a Data Scientist joining the ASK BOSCOteam, Modo25’s award-winning AI-powered SaaS platform designed to help marketers make faster, smarter decisions using data and automation.This role will contribute directly to product innovation, model development and insight generation, building on ASK BOSCO’s growing industry recognition. The investment follows a strong year for the platform and leadership team, with Modo25’s CEO, John Readman, recently named AI Entrepreneur of the Year 2025.People-First Growth in Leeds“These hires underline our belief that great results come from great people,” said John Readman, CEO. “We’re building teams that are commercially sharp, technically brilliant and supported by a culture that genuinely values work-life balance. Our four-day work week, Best Company to Work For status and continued investment in AI are all part of that commitment.”Modo25 is headquartered in Leeds and continues to recruit locally as it grows its agency services and AI marketing analytics platform, ASK BOSCOAbout Modo25Modo25 is a digital marketing provider with charity at its heart. Modo is the name of a child who is part of the 1moreChild campaign in Jinja, Uganda.Modo25 donates a percentage of its profits to Modo’s orphanage to better improve their quality of life and inspire the next generation of children there.Modo25 is also the team behind the innovative marketing AI platform, ASK BOSCO. Created by our data scientists, ASK BOSCOis a predictive AI platform that helps retailers and businesses measure the success of their organic and paid media channels when compared to their competitors.Clients include SGS Engineering, Everything Managed Group, Pavers Shoes and Great Rail Journeys.Follow Modo25 on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.