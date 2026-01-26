Daylight Transport Expands Service with New Atlanta to Illinois, Minnesota & Wisconsin Lanes

Daylight Transport

Daylight Transport announced the launch of new high-speed service lanes between Atlanta, Georgia, and Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daylight Transport, a nationally recognized leader in expedited less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, today announced the launch of new high-speed service lanes between Atlanta, Georgia, and Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. These new routes strengthen Daylight’s growing national network and provide customers with transit times as fast as one day into key Midwest markets.

Designed for time-sensitive freight, the new lanes deliver Daylight’s signature combination of speed, consistency, and reliability, giving shippers a faster, more dependable alternative for moving critical cargo between the Southeast and Midwest.

Daylight’s operational performance is reinforced by its recognition as the Top Overall LTL Carrier in the 2025 Mastio & Company Customer Value & Loyalty Study for the second consecutive year. The independent study surveyed more than 1,600 shippers across 147 carriers and measured performance across 28 service categories, including on-time delivery, transit time consistency, responsiveness, billing accuracy, and technology. Daylight achieved the highest overall weighted score in the industry, reflecting strong customer confidence in its ability to execute on what matters most.

Key benefits of the new Atlanta-to-Midwest lanes include:

-Transit times as fast as one day to select Midwest markets

-Consistent, reliable schedules for time-critical freight

-End-to-end shipment visibility through MyDaylight

-Industry-leading service performance, backed by customer-verified rankings

These new lanes further expand Daylight’s ability to support fast-moving supply chains while maintaining the service discipline and reliability customers depend on.

For more information on service availability, transit times, or lane-specific pricing, shippers can contact their Daylight representative or visit www.dylt.com.

About Daylight Transport:

Daylight Transport is a nationwide expedited LTL carrier known for its industry-leading speed, reliability, and customer satisfaction. With a performance-driven network and a commitment to innovation, Daylight delivers time-critical freight solutions that help customers move faster and operate with confidence.

