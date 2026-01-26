Attorney General Jackley Announces 11 Indictments in Connection With Suspected Prison Drug Overdose Death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Jan. 26, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that 11 people, including seven prison inmates, three private citizens, and one person who was contracted by the state at the time, have been indicted in connection with a November 2025 drug overdose death of an inmate at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield.

Timothy Tyree, 46, was reported deceased Nov. 17, 2025. An autopsy revealed he had ingested synthetic cannabinoids (K2). During the same time, other inmates had indicated that they also had ingested K2.

“Our investigation uncovered a criminal conspiracy in which four private individuals—including one contracted by the state —were smuggling illegal drugs to inmates,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Illegal substances inside our prison walls create a dangerous environment for both inmates and staff. That’s why this year I introduced legislation to strengthen our law for anyone attempting to smuggle these poisons into our facilities and to deter and stop these drugs from resulting in another tragic overdose.”

Those charged are:

*** Vanessa Baker, 54, Echo, MN on five charges: Distribution of Controlled Substances Resulting in Death; Aiding, Abetting, or Advising Distribution of Controlled Substance Resulting in Death; Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance Resulting in Death; Distribution of Controlled Substance; and Delivery or Intent to Deliver Unauthorized Article to Inmate. Faces a combined maximum sentence of 60 years in prison or jail.

*** Morgan Benson, 27, Sioux Falls, SD on five charges: Distribution of Controlled Substances Resulting in Death; Aiding, Abetting, or Advising Distribution of Controlled Substance Resulting in Death; Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance Resulting in Death; Distribution of Controlled Substance; and Delivery or Intent to Deliver Unauthorized Article to Inmate. Faces a combined maximum sentence of 60 years in prison or jail.

*** Tricia Bradley, 56, Springfield, SD on five charges: Distribution of Controlled Substances Resulting in Death; Aiding, Abetting, or Advising Distribution of Controlled Substance Resulting in Death; Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance Resulting in Death; Distribution of Controlled Substance; and Delivery or Intent to Deliver Unauthorized Article to Inmate. Faces a combined maximum sentence of 60 years in prison or jail.

*** Wicanhpiduta Brant, Inmate, Mike Durfee Prison on six charges: Distribution of Controlled Substances Resulting in Death; Aiding, Abetting, or Advising Distribution of Controlled Substance Resulting in Death; Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance Resulting in Death; Distribution of Controlled Substance; Delivery or Intent to Deliver Unauthorized Article to Inmate; and Possession of Prohibited Controlled Substance by Inmate. Faces a combined maximum sentence of 70 years in prison or jail.

*** Tyler Gallant, 36, Inmate, Mike Durfee Prison on six charges: Distribution of Controlled Substances Resulting in Death; Aiding, Abetting, or Advising Distribution of Controlled Substance Resulting in Death; Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance Resulting in Death; Distribution of Controlled Substance; Delivery or Intent to Deliver Unauthorized Article to Inmate; and Possession of Prohibited Controlled Substance by Inmate. Faces a combined maximum sentence of 70 years in prison or jail.

*** Kok Put Kach, 41, Sioux Falls, SD on five charges: Distribution of Controlled Substances Resulting in Death; Aiding, Abetting, or Advising Distribution of Controlled Substance Resulting in Death; Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance Resulting in Death; Distribution of Controlled Substance; and Delivery or Intent to Deliver Unauthorized Article to Inmate. Faces a combined maximum sentence of 60 years in prison or jail.

*** Duoth Kek, 40, Inmate, Mike Durfee Prison on five charges: Distribution of Controlled Substances Resulting in Death; Aiding, Abetting, or Advising Distribution of Controlled Substance Resulting in Death; Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance Resulting in Death; Distribution of Controlled Substance; and Delivery or Intent to Deliver Unauthorized Article to Inmate. Faces a combined maximum sentence of 60 years in prison or jail.

*** Komakeg Loyira, 30, Inmate, Mike Durfee Prison on five charges: Distribution of Controlled Substances Resulting in Death; Aiding, Abetting, or Advising Distribution of Controlled Substance Resulting in Death; Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance Resulting in Death; Distribution of Controlled Substance; and Delivery or Intent to Deliver Unauthorized Article to Inmate. Faces a combined maximum sentence of 60 years in prison or jail.

*** Saquan Pemberton, 30, Inmate, Mike Durfee Prison on six charges: Distribution of Controlled Substances Resulting in Death; Aiding, Abetting, or Advising Distribution of Controlled Substance Resulting in Death; Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance Resulting in Death; Distribution of Controlled Substance; Delivery or Intent to Deliver Unauthorized Article to Inmate; and Possession of Prohibited Controlled Substance by Inmate. Faces a combined maximum sentence of 70 years in prison or jail.

*** Keith Hawk, 30, Inmate, Mike Durfee Prison on two charges: Possession of Prohibited Controlled Substance by an Inmate and Unauthorized Possession of a Controlled Substance. Faces a combined maximum sentence of 15 years in prison or jail.

*** Trenton Redwater, 27, Mitchell on two charges: Aiding, Abetting or Advising Possession of Prohibited Controlled Substance by an Inmate and Keeping Place for Use or Sale of a Controlled Substance. Faces a combined maximum sentence of 15 years in prison or jail. He was an inmate at the time the crime was committed.

The maximum sentences for some of the indicted defendants may be enhanced by habitual offender provisions or by state law which allows for certain criminal penalties to be doubled when committed by prisoners of a state correctional facility.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General investigated the death. The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute.

The defendants were indicted last week by a Bon Homme County Grand Jury. They are presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

Charges have now been filed in four of the eight suspected drug overdose deaths of prison inmates that occurred in 2025. The other three are currently proceeding through court. The four other cases remain under investigation.

