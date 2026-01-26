Connect Worldwide Partners with Buzz Travel Marketing, Expands Global Network to Middle East
CWW, a global leader in hotel and destination representation announced a strategic partnership with Buzz Travel Marketing in the United Arab Emirates.
Strategic Partnership Overview
Buzz Travel Marketing supports destination organizations, travel suppliers and tourism companies in achieving measurable, high-impact results through:
• Insight-driven strategy development
• Market-access and business-growth solutions
• Deep analysis and innovative marketing approaches
• Real-world expertise and strong industry relationships
The Buzz Travel Marketing team brings extensive tourism experience and long-standing partnerships with tour operators, travel media, digital influencers, airlines and key stakeholders across the Middle East.
Leadership Statements
“We are thrilled to welcome Buzz Travel Marketing to CWW Connect Worldwide,”
— Eric Otto, Founder & CEO, Connect Worldwide
“Their expertise in destination marketing will be an invaluable asset as we pursue the growth objectives of our destination clients. This partnership significantly enhances our global sales and marketing capabilities.”
“We are honored to join Connect Worldwide and contribute to its mission of delivering best-in-class solutions, at a time when brands are looking for deeper market engagement and stronger global representation”
— SanJeet, Director Buzz Travel Marketing.
“This collaboration allows us to combine Buzz’s on-ground expertise with CWW’s international reach, creating meaningful opportunities for destinations and travel brands to grow visibility, trade partnerships and long-term business across the region.”
About Connect Worldwide LLC
Connect Worldwide (CWW) is a global sales and marketing company supporting tourism destinations, independent hotels, hotel brands and travel-related companies with a focus on international market expansion and revenue growth. CWW represents more than 20 hotel brands and 25 destinations, with headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, and 24 offices worldwide.
About Buzz Travel Marketing
With over 25 years of experience in the global travel and tourism industry, Buzz Travel Marketing is a specialist travel representation and destination marketing company with a strong presence across the Gulf region. The company works closely with airlines, hotels, destinations, and tourism boards to support their commercial and marketing objectives. Buzz Travel Marketing combines deep regional market knowledge with long-standing local relationships, enabling it to actively participate in the travel distribution ecosystem.
Media Contacts
Connect Worldwide
Elodie Otto
Email: elodie@cww.travel
Buzz Travel Marketing
Mithu Tamajai
Email: Mithu.Tamajai@buzztravelmarketing.com
eric
CWW connect worldwide
+1 602-703-6886
