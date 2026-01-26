Connect Worldwide Partners with Buzz Travel Marketing, Expands Global Network to Middle East

CWW, a global leader in hotel and destination representation announced a strategic partnership with Buzz Travel Marketing in the United Arab Emirates.

This collaboration allows us to combine Buzz’s expertise with CWW’s international reach, creating opportunities for destinations to grow visibility, trade partnerships across the region.” — Sanjeet, Director Buzz Travel Marketing

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connect Worldwide (CWW), a global leader in marketing and sales solutions for hotel brands and tourism destinations, today announced a strategic partnership with Buzz Travel Marketing which operates a tourism marketing office in the United Arab Emirates. This partnership strengthens CWW’s global presence and reinforces its commitment to expanding international market reach for clients.Strategic Partnership OverviewBuzz Travel Marketing supports destination organizations, travel suppliers and tourism companies in achieving measurable, high-impact results through:• Insight-driven strategy development• Market-access and business-growth solutions• Deep analysis and innovative marketing approaches• Real-world expertise and strong industry relationshipsThe Buzz Travel Marketing team brings extensive tourism experience and long-standing partnerships with tour operators, travel media, digital influencers, airlines and key stakeholders across the Middle East.Leadership Statements“We are thrilled to welcome Buzz Travel Marketing to CWW Connect Worldwide,”— Eric Otto, Founder & CEO, Connect Worldwide“Their expertise in destination marketing will be an invaluable asset as we pursue the growth objectives of our destination clients. This partnership significantly enhances our global sales and marketing capabilities.”“We are honored to join Connect Worldwide and contribute to its mission of delivering best-in-class solutions, at a time when brands are looking for deeper market engagement and stronger global representation”— SanJeet, Director Buzz Travel Marketing.“This collaboration allows us to combine Buzz’s on-ground expertise with CWW’s international reach, creating meaningful opportunities for destinations and travel brands to grow visibility, trade partnerships and long-term business across the region.”About Connect Worldwide LLCConnect Worldwide (CWW) is a global sales and marketing company supporting tourism destinations, independent hotels, hotel brands and travel-related companies with a focus on international market expansion and revenue growth. CWW represents more than 20 hotel brands and 25 destinations, with headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, and 24 offices worldwide.About Buzz Travel MarketingWith over 25 years of experience in the global travel and tourism industry, Buzz Travel Marketing is a specialist travel representation and destination marketing company with a strong presence across the Gulf region. The company works closely with airlines, hotels, destinations, and tourism boards to support their commercial and marketing objectives. Buzz Travel Marketing combines deep regional market knowledge with long-standing local relationships, enabling it to actively participate in the travel distribution ecosystem.Media ContactsConnect WorldwideElodie OttoEmail: elodie@cww.travelBuzz Travel MarketingMithu TamajaiEmail: Mithu.Tamajai@buzztravelmarketing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.