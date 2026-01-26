National Stuttering Association Calls for Respectful Language in Coverage of American Idol Contestant Jesse Findling

National Stuttering Association Calls on Media to Use Respectful Language in Coverage of American Idol Contestant Jesse Findling

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Stuttering Association (NSA) urges media outlets to use accurate and respectful language in their coverage relating to Jesse Findling, who is set to appear on American Idol.

Jesse is an immensely talented performer who stutters, and his appearance on a national stage offers rare visibility to a community often misunderstood and underrepresented. The NSA encourages journalists to avoid framing stuttering as a “struggle” to overcome or portraying success as happening “despite” a stutter—language that can unintentionally reinforce the misconception that stuttering is a limitation rather than a natural form of human communication.

“Doing what Jesse is doing, stutter or not, takes extraordinary courage,” said Tammy Flores, Executive Director. “When media coverage gets the language right, it helps people better understand stuttering—not as a problem to be fixed, but as one part of who someone is. Jesse’s story has the power to educate and celebrate what people who stutter can achieve. We hope it’s told with the care and accuracy it deserves.”

The NSA is available as a resource to media professionals seeking guidance on thoughtful, responsible coverage of stuttering. Through education and resources, the NSA works to ensure that stories about people who stutter are both accurate and affirming.

Certain phrases can unintentionally reinforce stigma by framing stuttering as a flaw, barrier, or problem to fix. The NSA recommends avoiding phrases such as:

“Struggles with a stutter”

“Despite his or her stutter”

“Overcame a stutter”

“Suffers from a speech impediment”

Consider alternatives that are respectful and person-first:

“A person who stutters”

“A person who speaks with a stutter”

“A person who has stuttered speech”

“A singer, speaker, or performer who stutters”

To learn more about stuttering, visit WeStutter.org.

