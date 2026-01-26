Governor Ivey Kicks Off School Choice Week, Celebrates Education Freedom Wins for Alabama Students

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday kicked off School Choice Week by celebrating Alabama’s education freedom wins for Alabama students.

“Our students are the foundation for a better future for Alabama,” said Governor Ivey. “Every child deserves access to a quality education that meets their unique needs and helps them reach their full potential. My goal is to continue to make Alabama the most school choice friendly state in the nation.”

Throughout her administration, she has and will continue to prioritize Alabama students and champion their future success. As the 2026-27 school year approaches, the CHOOSE Act applications are open and continue to boast success with thousands of existing CHOOSE Act students renewing their applications. Additionally, there are already 7,590 new applications representing 12,078 students that have been submitted. Of these, 4,047 students are in a home education program and 8,031 are enrolling in a participating school. Additionally, there are 7,503 renewal applications representing 13,410 students that have been submitted. Of these, 3,950 students are in a home education program and 9,460 are enrolling in a participating school.

It’s important that families be reminded that applications for both renewing families and for new families must be submitted by the March 31, 2026, application deadline. Award notifications will be sent to eligible students on April 15, 2026. Verification of participating school enrollment must be submitted by June 30, 2026, for funding beginning on July 1, 2026.

In her state of the state address, Governor Ivey emphasized that Alabama students are the reason she sought a second term. She reaffirmed her commitment to championing their success by proposing an increase in funding for the CHOOSE Act, Alabama’s education savings account, to $250 million to help more families access the education that best suits their child. Governor Ivey also voiced her support for the Let the Kids Play Act to continue ensuring students have greater opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities and are not penalized for choosing an education that best suits their needs.

In addition to establishing the CHOOSE Act, which provides families with refundable income tax credits for qualifying educational expenses, Governor Ivey also signed an executive order confirming Alabama’s participation in the newly created Federal Education Freedom Tax Credit program, also known as the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit. Both the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit and the Alabama Accountability Act use tax credits for private educational funding, boosting Alabama’s existing school choice framework.

Beyond these tax credit, scholarship options, Governor Ivey has also expanded school choice through high-quality, state-funded public education pathways. Alabama has four state-funded specialty public high schools: the Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA) in Birmingham, the Alabama School of Mathematics and Science in Mobile, the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville and the new Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences (opening in 2026) in Demopolis. These public schools draw students from all across Alabama and are funded by the state, expanding school choice by giving families tuition-free, statewide options beyond their traditional public-school options. They allow students to choose rigorous, specialized programs that are aligned with their talents and career goals, boosting access to high quality public education, regardless of where you live.

Governor Ivey remains committed to expanding education freedom and ensuring every Alabama student has the opportunity to succeed.

The proclamation is attached.

###