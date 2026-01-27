Basis Point LLC Announces 2024 Public Pension Fund Performance Rankings
Basis Point LLC Has Issued the 2024 Public Pension Fund Investment Performance Ranking Report Using Proprietary Algorithm
The Basis Point database is comprised of more than 200 of the largest US public pension funds with assets over $5.3 trillion.
By leveraging this comprehensive dataset and methodology, the resulting rankings provide a transparent, data-driven framework for evaluating fund performance across a diverse range of reporting periods and fund sizes. This approach not only enhances comparability among funds regardless of fiscal year-end, but also equips decision-makers with actionable insights into both return outcomes and the cost efficiency of their investment operations. As stakeholders review the following rankings, they can be confident in the objectivity and rigor underpinning the analysis, ensuring that both return and expense metrics are considered in a holistic performance assessment.
The purpose of this ranking is to provide the Board of Directors and other stakeholders with an independent non-biased performance ranking to assess the performance of their fund with a focus on investment return and investment expense.
Our study shows that the average fund paid 48 basis points in investment expense as a per cent of total assets. Our research shows that there is no significant correlation between investment expenses and returns achieved.
In addition to the ranking report, Basis Point LLC has developed a benchmark report for each fund with 1, 5 and 10 year performance against market benchmarks and against the average results of the funds with the same fiscal year reporting period. These reports are available for purchase on our website www.basispointllc.net.
Here are the Top 50 as Ranked by Basis Point LLC for Investment Performance Ending in 2024:
1 Miami (FL) General and Sanitation
2 Missouri DOT and Highway
3 Houston (TX) Municipal
4 Nevada Police Officer and Firefighter
5 Nevada Regular Employees
6 Wichita (KS) ERS
7 Wichita (KS) Police and Fire
8 Minnesota GERF
9 Minnesota State Employees
10 Minnesota Teachers
11 Minnesota Police and Fire
12 Ohio School Employees
13 Georgia ERS
14 Georgia Public Schools
15 Washington PERS Plan 2/3
16 Washington School Employees Plan 2/3
17 Washington LEOFF Plan 2
18 Washington Teachers Plan 2/3
19 Washington LEOFF Plan 1
20 Washington PERS Plan 1
21 Washington Teachers Plan 1
22 Washington PSERS Plan 2
23 Georgia Teachers
24 Louisiana SERS
25 Nebraska Schools
26 Kentucky Teachers
27 Oklahoma Fire
28 Texas County & District
29 Arkansas Teachers
30 Houston (TX) Police
31 Colorado State
32 Colorado Municipal
33 Colorado School
34 Denver (CO) Schools
35 Ohio Teachers
36 Missouri Teachers
37 Missouri PEERS
38 Wyoming Public Employees
39 Wyoming Law Enforcement
40 Wyoming Firemen's Plan A
41 Wyoming Firemen's Plan B
42 New Orleans (LA) ERS
43 New York State Teachers
44 Greenville (SC) Fire
45 New York City (NY) Educational
46 Ohio Police & Fire
47 Mississippi PERS
48 Detroit (MI) Police and Fire
49 Rhode Island State and Teacher
50 Rhode Island Municipal
Frank R Wolff
Basis Point LLC
+1 847-496-7215
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.