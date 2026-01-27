Basis Point LLC Announces 2024 Public Pension Fund Performance Rankings

Basis Point LLC Has Issued the 2024 Public Pension Fund Investment Performance Ranking Report Using Proprietary Algorithm

Public Pension Funds Investment Performance Not Correlated to Investment Expense” — Frank R Wolff

LAKE GENEVA, WI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basis Point LLC’s principal and founder Frank R. Wolff has developed an algorithm to rank the investment performance of public pension funds for the year ending in 2024 utilizing 1, 5 and 10 year ROR benchmarked against public market performance specifically for the fiscal year month ends of each fund. This allows funds with different month fiscal year ends to be equitably compared to each other. The pension fund returns are sourced from the Public Plans Database. Basis Point has also ranked the funds in terms of investment expense per total assets for the fiscal year 2024.The Basis Point database is comprised of more than 200 of the largest US public pension funds with assets over $5.3 trillion.By leveraging this comprehensive dataset and methodology, the resulting rankings provide a transparent, data-driven framework for evaluating fund performance across a diverse range of reporting periods and fund sizes. This approach not only enhances comparability among funds regardless of fiscal year-end, but also equips decision-makers with actionable insights into both return outcomes and the cost efficiency of their investment operations. As stakeholders review the following rankings, they can be confident in the objectivity and rigor underpinning the analysis, ensuring that both return and expense metrics are considered in a holistic performance assessment.The purpose of this ranking is to provide the Board of Directors and other stakeholders with an independent non-biased performance ranking to assess the performance of their fund with a focus on investment return and investment expense.Our study shows that the average fund paid 48 basis points in investment expense as a per cent of total assets. Our research shows that there is no significant correlation between investment expenses and returns achieved.In addition to the ranking report, Basis Point LLC has developed a benchmark report for each fund with 1, 5 and 10 year performance against market benchmarks and against the average results of the funds with the same fiscal year reporting period. These reports are available for purchase on our website www.basispointllc.net Here are the Top 50 as Ranked by Basis Point LLC for Investment Performance Ending in 2024:1 Miami (FL) General and Sanitation2 Missouri DOT and Highway3 Houston (TX) Municipal4 Nevada Police Officer and Firefighter5 Nevada Regular Employees6 Wichita (KS) ERS7 Wichita (KS) Police and Fire8 Minnesota GERF9 Minnesota State Employees10 Minnesota Teachers11 Minnesota Police and Fire12 Ohio School Employees13 Georgia ERS14 Georgia Public Schools15 Washington PERS Plan 2/316 Washington School Employees Plan 2/317 Washington LEOFF Plan 218 Washington Teachers Plan 2/319 Washington LEOFF Plan 120 Washington PERS Plan 121 Washington Teachers Plan 122 Washington PSERS Plan 223 Georgia Teachers24 Louisiana SERS25 Nebraska Schools26 Kentucky Teachers27 Oklahoma Fire28 Texas County & District29 Arkansas Teachers30 Houston (TX) Police31 Colorado State32 Colorado Municipal33 Colorado School34 Denver (CO) Schools35 Ohio Teachers36 Missouri Teachers37 Missouri PEERS38 Wyoming Public Employees39 Wyoming Law Enforcement40 Wyoming Firemen's Plan A41 Wyoming Firemen's Plan B42 New Orleans (LA) ERS43 New York State Teachers44 Greenville (SC) Fire45 New York City (NY) Educational46 Ohio Police & Fire47 Mississippi PERS48 Detroit (MI) Police and Fire49 Rhode Island State and Teacher50 Rhode Island Municipal

