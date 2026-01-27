Vantablack® Ultra-Black Coatings Now Available Globally through Ellsworth Adhesives

Vantablack® is used across applications where controlling light is critical. Vantablack® 310 is designed for versatility. It can be sprayed with both manual and automated application systems, delivering a durable, handleable finish.

Ellsworth Adhesives brings Vantablack® 310 to aerospace teams, optics designers, R&D, and OEMs worldwide with support from evaluation to scaled application.

GERMANTOWN, WI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellsworth Adhesives and Surrey NanoSystems today announced a collaboration to distribute Vantablack310 and other ultra-black coatings worldwide. The strategic agreement combines renowned engineering support with the world’s darkest optical coating technologies, bringing to market the first Vantablackformula that can be applied in-house with standard spray tech. Vantablack® 310 delivers ultra-black performance for demanding optical and mechanical specifications. It combines extreme light absorption with field-ready durability: wide temperature extremes, low outgassing, high ATOX resistance, and a lightweight profile for an aerospace-compatible solution. And now, it’s applicable by customers, handleable, and even cleanable.“We chose Ellsworth Adhesives as lead partner because we share core values of integrity, technical excellence, and a customer-first orientation,” said Nick Crofts, CEO of Surrey NanoSystems. “Ellsworth’s reputation in specialty materials, its network of engineering sales representatives, and its rigorous approach to qualification make it an ideal partner to bring Vantablack310 to market.”Expanding Access to Durable, High-Performance Ultra-Black CoatingsVantablack310 enables ambitious design requirements:• Reduce glare and artifacts in image-based sensors• Absorb more stray light in space and emit more heat to tackle light pollution• Reduce and manage visual and radar visibilitySpray it on manually or via automated systems; brush or roll it on; or immerse the whole surface — the experts from Ellsworth Adhesives are available to help manufacturers develop an application plan for their unique use case.“Ellsworth is proud to support the rollout of Vantablack,” said Vice President of Sales Jay Richardson. “Our expert team is here to help customers explore what’s possible with their designs, plan production layouts, and prepare for supply requirements with hands-on guidance. This partnership means engineers and innovators now have direct access to the world’s leading ultra-black coating, backed by our technical expertise and responsive local support.”For designers and engineers, Vantablack310 unlocks new technical possibilities. For sustainability and compliance officers, the isocyanate-free, low-VOC material offers REACH and RoHS compliance.See samples up-close, consult about applications, and plan a custom scalable dispensing solution for Vantablack310 at ellsworth.com.About Ellsworth AdhesivesEllsworth Adhesives is a leading global distributor of adhesives, specialty chemicals, dispensing equipment, converted products, and more. With over 50 years of experience and 1,300+ employees across 20+ countries, our experts help customers spec, qualify, and implement complete production solutions. As a family-owned company, we’re committed to quality, integrity, and building partnerships that enable innovation.About Surrey NanoSystemsSurrey NanoSystems is the creator of Vantablacktechnology, the darkest material on Earth. By harnessing ultra-black carbon nanomaterials to redefine optical performance Surrey NanoSystems enables advanced photonics, unparalleled stray-light control, breakthroughs in vehicle automation, light-based communications, and sensing. Vantablackis supported by a robust IP portfolio of 40+ patents and a globally recognised trademark, driven by an agile, highly skilled team with deep expertise in materials.

