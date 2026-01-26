CO2Lift® Debuts CARBOXY COUTURE in Paris During IMCAS and Couture Fashion Week

An immersive Paris experience uniting regenerative science, fashion, and recovery through education, design, and global medical leadership.

CARBOXY COUTURE reframes recovery as essential care, uniting regenerative science, design, and education to elevate outcomes before and after treatment.” — Lana Kerr, CEO, Lumisque Inc.

PARIS, FRANCE, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CO2Lift® will debut CARBOXY COUTURE in Paris during the convergence of IMCAS World Congress and Couture Fashion Week Paris, introducing an immersive experience that places regenerative science, fashion, and recovery into a single global conversation.Hosted by Lana Kerr, CEO of Lumisque Inc., home of CO2Lift, CARBOXY COUTURE brings together leaders from medicine, fashion, wellness, and the creative industries for an exclusive evening featuring a moderated panel on regenerative skincare innovation, a conceptual fashion presentation inspired by the carboxy therapy treatment experience, and a private networking mixer designed to foster meaningful international connection.Anchoring the evening is a distinguished panel of globally recognized medical experts, moderated by Dr. Heather Brennan, and featuring Dr. Jeanine Downie, Dr. Matt Stefanelli, and Dr. Gustavo Leibaschoff. The panel will explore how science-backed regenerative approaches are elevating outcomes across aesthetic medicine and professional care, with a focus on the critical role that pre- and post-treatment environments play in patient results. The discussion reflects a broader global shift toward understanding recovery as an integral component of modern clinical outcomes.The fashion presentation draws from the physical and sensory elements of carboxy therapy, translating oxygenation, circulation, pressure, release, and regeneration into movement, texture, and form. Custom sound design further immerses guests, allowing education to unfold through atmosphere rather than instruction, reinforcing recovery as an intentional and active process rather than an afterthought.Through CARBOXY COUTURE, CO2Liftreinforces its position as more than a product offering. Built on clinically proven topical carboxy therapy and trusted by licensed providers worldwide, CO2Liftrepresents a new category of professional treatment support that integrates seamlessly into existing protocols while supporting tissue oxygenation and recovery without altering clinical workflows.Presented in Paris, a global epicenter of culture, science, and design, CARBOXY COUTURE reflects CO2Lift’s broader mission to elevate standards of care through education, integrity, and innovation. By bringing regenerative science into dialogue with fashion and creative expression, the experience signals a global movement redefining how recovery is understood, valued, and experienced.The evening will be hosted at Uma Nota Paris, where the setting supports an intentional flow from insight to expression to connection, creating space for thoughtful conversation among professionals shaping the future of wellness, aesthetics, and innovation worldwide.Special thanks to Aerolase for their support of CARBOXY COUTURE and their continued commitment to innovation in aesthetic medicine.About CO2LiftCO2Liftis a globally recognized leader in topical carboxy therapy, clinically proven to support tissue oxygenation, skin recovery, and regenerative processes. Designed for licensed professionals and discerning consumers, CO2Liftis redefining recovery as an essential component of modern care. Not skincare. Professional treatment support.Media Contact:Marketing@co2lift.comInstagram: @co2liftpro | @co2lift

